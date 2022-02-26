Keshav the spin point of SA's Test fightback? Jansen thinks so after late spell

Keshav Maharaj wasn't expected to feature in the New Zealand series, but now becomes a salient point for the Proteas.

He got the ball to turn and bounce on the second evening of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Maharaj has been successful in New Zealand in SA's previous trip there.

In a second Test against New Zealand where Proteas skipper Dean Elgar has made bold calls, one of them was the selection of Keshav Maharaj at a Hagley Oval ground that's generally inhospitable to slower bowlers.

From a batting perspective, that move paid off with Maharaj making crucial lower-order runs in a partnership with Marco Jansen that allowed SA to score 364 in their first innings.

In the face of a withering Colin de Grandhomme assault where needed 36 balls to score his ninth Test 50, Maharaj's belated introduction slowed down De Grandhomme's advance to a point where by the time play ended with New Zealand on 157/5, De Grandhomme only scored a further four runs off 25 balls.

In his four-over spell where he gained appreciable turn and bounce, Maharaj provided the control that was desperately missed in the first Test.

Maharaj also has the experience of providing a match-winning hand in New Zealand. His 6/47 at the Basin Reserve nearly five years ago helped SA to an eight-wicket win.

With New Zealand having to bat last and without a spinner, the last 20 minutes of the second day's play wasn't lost on all-rounder Marco Jansen.

In responding to a question about the changing nature of the pitch from the first to the second Test, Jansen, who's two wickets played a role in pegging the hosts back to 91/5 before the De Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell stand loosened the shackles, said Maharaj may have a significant role to play for the Proteas.

"When Keshav was bowling, there was a bit of spin and bounce, so I'm not quite sure how the pitch will play," Jansen said.



"I personally think though there will be some turn for Keshav, while we as the fast bowlers need to hit a consistent hard length while using the new ball well."

Jansen hasn't sprung out of anywhere, but his differently-pathed development journey means he doesn't take any of his appearances for granted.

His impact has been as such, a seasoned domestic performer like Duanne Olivier has gradually become an outlier.

"Coming where I come from and mapping the journey that has got me here, I never thought I'd get the opportunity to play for my country," Jansen said.

"I'll just try to use every opportunity that comes my way because it's a huge honour for me to be on the field with the green cap on."

Scores in brief:

SA: 364 (Sarel Erwee 108, Aiden Markram 42, Dean Elgar 41, Neil Wagner 4/103, Matt Henry 3/90, Kyle Jamieson 2/74)