Kevin Pietersen on CSA governance shambles: It's a horror show

He went on stating that he feels "sorry" for the players affected by this.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has reacted to Cricket South Africa's ongoing governance issues that have rocked the organisation in recent months.

Apart from the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter concerns, CSA has been undergoing a public administrative crisis has dominated headlines.

A month of CSA chaos: 17 August - CSA president Chris Nenzani resigns

CSA president Chris Nenzani resigns 17 August - CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul resigns

CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul resigns 18 August - Beresford Williams named as acting president

Beresford Williams named as acting president 18-22 August - Proteas men's team gather for a culture camp in Skukuza

Proteas men's team gather for a culture camp in Skukuza 18 August - Proteas women's tour to England cancelled

Proteas women's tour to England cancelled 19 August - Kugandrie Govender appointed action CEO, becoming the first female to serve in the role.

Kugandrie Govender appointed action CEO, becoming the first female to serve in the role. 27 August - CSA officially fire suspended CEO Thabang Moroe after a disciplinary process that had lasted more than nine months.

CSA officially fire suspended CEO Thabang Moroe after a disciplinary process that had lasted more than nine months. 28 August - CSA appoint Dumisa Ntsebeza as Transformation Ombudsman

CSA appoint Dumisa Ntsebeza as Transformation Ombudsman 31 August - CSA postponed their 5 September AGM (annual general meeting)

CSA postponed their 5 September AGM (annual general meeting) 1 September - Proteas players issue joint statement to share their concerns over the ongoing administration crisis

Proteas players issue joint statement to share their concerns over the ongoing administration crisis 1 September - CSA revealed to Sport24 that they are committing to hiring black consultants

CSA revealed to Sport24 that they are committing to hiring black consultants 9 September - CSA backtracks its stance of hiring only black consultants

CSA backtracks its stance of hiring only black consultants 10 September - Sascoc instituted an intervention into Cricket South Africa

On Thursday, SASCOC (South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) asked the CSA board to "step aside" while their task team investigates the organisation.

On Friday morning, CSA rejected Sascoc's instruction to sideline the board and executive leadership and is seeking legal advice on how to move forward.

"Goodness me! What's happening to cricket in SA is catastrophic," said Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20s for England.

"I feel so sorry for the many amazing people that work in that organisation and to all the players that are suffering at the hands of this disaster! Sport unites SA! This horror show is finishing cricket!"

Last week, 30 current Proteas - men and women - expressed their concern and condemned the chaos that is engulfing CSA.

"High standards are expected of us as players. To succeed as Proteas teams, we know we have to put aside personal differences and work together. We require the same of our administrators," read the players' statement.

"Politics and self-interest appear to trump cricket imperatives and good governance. Decisions must be made that are in the best interests of cricket..."

The Proteas team have since come back from a culture camp in Skukuza following the former national players coming forward and revealing mistreatment and racial inequality within the Proteas set-up.

Goodness me! What’s happening to cricket in SA is catastrophic. I feel so sorry for the many amazing people that work in that organisation and to all the players that are suffering at the hands of this disaster! Sport unites SA! This horror show is finishing cricket! ????‍?? — Kevin Pietersen?? (@KP24) September 11, 2020

- Compiled by Sport24 staff