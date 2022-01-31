Khaka fifer helps Proteas force a tie in second ODI, but Dottin powers WI home in super over

Ayabonga Khaka's superb five-wicket haul helped South Africa to a tie against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Wanderers on Monday, but Deandra Dottin's amazing hitting in the super over saw the West Indies home.

After Shabnim Ismail trapped Shakera Selman leg before with the scores level in the 38th over, Dottin hit 19 of the 25 runs in the super over.

South Africa responded with 17 through Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits, but Dottin again proved to be the difference between the sides.

However, the loss should not take the gloss from Khaka's first fifer in ODI cricket that allowed her team to defend the paltry 160 they scored when they were given first use of a tricky pitch.

Khaka (5/26) had taken the key wickets of Dottin and Hayley Matthews and came back later to snare two more wickets, but a cool-headed partnership between Chedean Nation (35) and Chinelle Henry (26) nearly took the visitors home.

Inspired bowling though from SA's premier fast bowler forced the tie and the super over.

While Rashada Williams (1) and Kycia Knight (3) were the customary walking wickets that saw the visitors slip to 32/2 in the seventh over, the big wicket was that of Dottin (37).

She was inexplicably given a life when Nonkulukelo Mlaba (0/38) grassed a simple catch at mid-on off Masabata Klaas.

Khaka though yorked her and made sure Dottin didn't puncture the bowling as she did on Friday during the first clash between the two teams.

That left the run-scoring responsibility to Stafanie Taylor (21) and Matthews (4).

The latter didn't display the patience that was a hallmark of her 50 on Friday and gave Shabnim Ismail (1/28) an excellent running catch off Khaka's bowling.

This left Taylor to partner the combative Shemaine Campbelle (13), but in a magical over of leg-spin bowling by captain Sune Luus (2/25), the duo was prised out.

Taylor offered a simple return catch to Luus while Campbelle was beautifully bowled behind her legs.

That saw the West Indies slip to 83/6 in the 21st over, but with the chase not an especially threatening one after SA's indifferent batting display, the visitors weren't in a massive spot of bother.

Playing in her 50th ODI, Nation and the experienced Henry displayed the necessary cool heads to keep their team in the contest.

Their 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket not only doused the spin threat posed by the wonderful Mlaba and the mesmerising Luus, but the 50 landmark was raised off just 58 balls.

That belied the difficult nature of the playing surface, but also showed how keen they were in letting the stolen singles and twos release the pressure.

Between the 12th and the 25th over, the West Indies couldn't score a boundary, a squeeze that allowed Luus and Mlaba to prosper on an unusual Wanderers surface that took a fair bit of turn.

However, it was Khaka who provided the key breakthroughs when she castled Henry and trapped Shamilia Connell (0) in consecutive balls in the 32nd over to reduce the West Indies to 137/8.

That left Nation to shield the tail, and she did so until the 36th over when she scooped a catch to Tazmin Brits at midwicket off Klaas (2/42).

Ismail then forced the super over, but Dottin's brain and brawn, along with Matthews's street-smarts, got the Windies over the line.