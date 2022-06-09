'Killer' Miller teams up with hitman Rassie to sensationally take out India in first T20

India will not feel safe defending a target of 200 or more against the Proteas in the shortest form of the game anytime soon after David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen sensationally guided their side to a seven-wicket victory in the first of five T20s on Thursday evening.

South Africa have now chased down a double century three times in T20 internationals - two of those instances have been against the Indians.

This effort, however, was an immensely special one - a victory snatched from what looked a certain defeat and also their most prolific pursuit ever, beating the 208/2 against the West Indies in 2008.

By the end of it all, Van der Dussen and Miller could reflect on a magnificent, unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 131 in a mere 10.4 overs to leave a full house at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi stunned.

AS IT HAPPENED | Miller, Van der Dussen power Proteas to emphatic T20 record win in Delhi

The partnership was triumphant for both men for different reasons.

Miller, who's been billed as the Proteas' big-hitting talisman in the format now following his IPL exploits, finally suggested he's truly ready to embrace that title fully.

His unbeaten 64 off 31 proved the catalyst for the South Africans' gallop home.

He had come in with his side on a sticky 81/3 in the 9th over and, after a short look at the bowling, exploded as he struck five sixes and four fours in a dominant showing.

It bore the mark of a man at the top of his game.

But Miller's clean striking was eventually overshadowed by Van der Dussen's batting journey.

The steely right-hander had looked wholly out of sorts in ambling to 30 off 32 deliveries, even being dropped on 29 at deep mid-wicket a few moments earlier.

Miller's dynamism though allowed him to stay calm and the butchered chance he offered seemed to liberate him as he then struck Harshal Patel for 22 runs in the 17th over.

From there on Van der Dussen was in the zone as he summarily monopolised the strike to end on a brilliant 75 off 46.

Their heroics, perhaps fortunately, overshadowed a sloppy bowling effort that is best left forgotten.

Indian opener Ishan Kishan rode his luck initially before striking the ball crisply to make 76 off 48, anchoring a batting effort that seemed a bit too good to be true on what was actually a pretty sluggish surface.

Nonetheless, the Proteas' seam attack too regularly interspersed some decent deliveries with a boundary ball, while the spin twins of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj were no factor in conceding 70 runs off a combined 5 overs.