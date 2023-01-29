37m ago

King Bavuma! Reliving Proteas' famous day in Bloem after epic chase

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
That winning smile, skipper Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
That winning smile, skipper Temba Bavuma (Gallo)

It will go down as one of the greatest Proteas victories in history. 

Set a sizeable 343 for victory and with their World Cup qualification hopes hanging on by a thread, few would have given the South Africans much chance at the innings break of the 2nd ODI against England in Bloemfontein on Sunday. 

SCORECARD | Proteas beat England in 2nd ODI

What followed, however, was a run chase of the highest order and one of this country's best. 

Skipper Temba Bavuma, under immense pressure from the South African cricket public, was brilliant, carding 109 (102) and getting his side into a position where they could pull off the improbable. 

This was Bavuma's third ODI century, but as Ashwell Prince offered on SuperSport commentary, it could be his best and most important knock ever in national colours. 

"Bavuma, Bavuma, Bavuma!" the 10 000-plus fans at Mangaung Oval roared as the skipper celebrated his ton. 

David Miller (58* off 37) played a vintage Miller innings, seeing the Proteas over the line in superb fashion. 

The Proteas have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and a significant step towards securing qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India later in the year. 

It was a cliffhanger, packed with drama, and here we take a look back and remember some of the action through our friends at Gallo Images. 

Temba Bavuma celebrates his century (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma struggling with cramp towards the end of his innings (Gallo)
There were over 10 000 fans at the Mangaung Oval (Gallo)
Aiden Markram chipped in with 49, and when he went
David Miller was heroic for the Proteas, taking them home (Gallo)
The series now moves to Kimberley where the 3rd and final ODI will take place on Wednesday.


