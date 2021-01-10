Kingsmead to host entire Proteas women series against Pakistan

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have changed the times and venue for this month's Proteas women's limited-over series against Pakistan women at home.

The series, which consists of three ODIs and three T20s, will be the Proteas women's first game since their T20 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia.

Durban will now host all of the six matches of the two limited-overs series with all matches confirmed as day matches due to the South African curfew regulations.

The tour will be held under a bio-safe controlled environment.

Kingsmead will be the venue for all matches with ODI's commencing at 10:00, while the T20I will now start at 15:30 with all matches broadcast live on SuperSport.

Hilton Moreeng's charges have settled in the bio secure environment as they near the start of their first series in ten months.

The Proteas women are currently in a training camp in Ethekwini as they prepare for Pakistan's arrival.

The Proteas will play an internal squad game on Thursday, 14 January in Pietermaritzburg to sharpen up their readiness for the all important series against a competent Pakistan outfit.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Sunday that all 24 squad members - 17 players and seven officials - have "cleared the pre-departure Covid-19 testing".

The Pakistan women's side will depart for South Africa on Monday, 11 January.

Proteas women v Pakistan women:

ODI

20 January - Momentum Proteas v Pakistan Women at 10:00

23 January - Proteas v Pakistan Women at 10:00

26 January - Proteas v Pakistan Women at 10:00

T20I

29 January - Proteas v Pakistan Women at 15:30

31 January - Proteas v Pakistan Women at 15:30

3 February - Proteas v Pakistan Women at 15:30

- Compiled by Sport24 staff