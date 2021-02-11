Klaasen's Proteas bowl first in opening Pakistan T20 as Jacques Snyman debuts

The Proteas have won the toss in the opening T20I against Pakistan in Lahore and will field first.

Heinrich Klaasen will skipper the side and the South Africans have named one debutant in their starting XI in the form of batsman Jacques Snyman.

LIVE: Pakistan v Proteas - 1st T20

With most of South Africa's first-choice players having returned home following the 2-0 Test series loss to Pakistan, this is a new-look T20 outfit.

Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks will open the batting with Snyman expected to bat at No 3, while two spinners have been picked in Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin.

Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo will play as all-rounders.

Proteas starting XI:

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen (captain), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan starting XI:

Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir