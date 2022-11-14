1h ago

Knights quickie earns Proteas Test call-up for Australia series

Gerald Coetzee of the Knights. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a 16-man Test squad for the Proteas' upcoming tour of Australia.

The Proteas will play three Tests against the Baggy Greens, with the first match scheduled for the Gabba in Brisbane from 17 December. 

South Africa will be coached on an interim basis by Malibongwe Maketa, who replaces Mark Boucher.

Knights paceman Gerald Coetzee has earned a maiden call up to the South Africa red-ball setup after impressing on the domestic front. The 22-year-old has bagged 40 wickets at an average of 28.82 and a career-best 4-47 in his 13 first-class matches to date. 

There is also a recall for batsman Theunis de Bruyn, who last featured for the national side in 2019. The right-hander, who boasts 12 Test caps, has enjoyed success with the Titans in the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series with a first-class average of 41.83, including a title-winning 143 in the final round of matches last season.

Elsewhere, the Proteas are boosted by the return of key batsman Rassie van der Dussen, who has recovered from the finger injury that cut short his tour to England earlier this year. The injury also saw him miss the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has also been cleared to tour despite sustaining a low-grade groin muscle injury at the T20 World Cup. CSA said he was undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. 

In a final change to the squad, wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen replaces Ryan Rickelton, who has an ankle injury.

Proteas Test squad against Australia:

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)  

Victor Mpitsang, CSA's national convenor of selectors, said they were pleased with the players at their disposal.

"I think the selectors now have a core group of Proteas that has been built and it is just about building on what we have.   

"There is a welcome return for our vice-captain Temba (Bavuma) after his injury and we are also happy to have Rassie back too following his finger injury in England. I am especially excited about our pace attack, which is no doubt growing in stature and strength.  

"Overall, all the players selected undoubtedly have the ability to play at the highest level, and evidence of that is our standing on the ICC World Test Championship table. We are confident that if they play to their ability, we can challenge Australia in their conditions.   

"We would like to wish the players well for the tour and look forward to an exciting and competitive series," Mpitsang concluded.

South Africa Test tour to Australia itinerary:

Four-day Tour Match:

9-12 December: Cricket Australia XI v South Africa - The Allan Border Field, Brisbane   

Tests:

17 - 21 December: Australia v South Africa - The Gabba, Brisbane   

26 - 30 December: Australia v South Africa - MCG, Melbourne   

4-8 January: Australia v South Africa - SCG, Sydney  

