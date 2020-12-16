Knights seamer Migael Pretorius receives maiden Proteas call-up

The Proteas have called up seam bowler Migael Pretorius for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in Gauteng.

This is the Knights seamer's first national call-up.

The Proteas will play two Tests against Sri Lanka over the Boxing Day and the New Year's windows.

The 25-year-old from Vereeniging has had an great season so far in the 4-Day Franchise Series under the coaching of former Proteas legend Allan Donald.

He is currently third on the tournament's leading wicket-takers table with 19 scalps from five matches and best bowling figures of 7/102 against the Dolphins in their season opener last month.

Migael Pretorius stats: First Class Matches - 23 Wickets - 121 Average - 22.45 Economy - 3.14 List A Matches - 17 Wickets - 19 Average - 25.05 Economy - 4.01 T20s Matches - 15 Wickets - 19 Average - 21.47 Economy - 7.74

Cricket South Africa (CSA) convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang stated Pretorius has made a case of himself for the Knights.

"We're pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We're big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself," he said.

"We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think."

The Proteas will gather in Pretoria on Saturday, 19 December to begin their preparation for opening Test at Centurion on 26 December.

CSA also revealed that Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwain Pretorius has not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights)

Test series v Sri Lanka:

26-30 December 2020 at 10:00

1st Test match (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

3-7 January 2021 at 10:00

2nd Test match (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

- Compiled by Sport24 staff