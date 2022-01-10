Kohli back fit but India lose Siraj for third Test at Newlands

Indian captain Virat Kohli has returned from a back injury to reclaim his place in the line-up for the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

Kohli missed the second Test defeat at the Wanderers, where India succumbed to the Proteas by seven wickets thanks to his contemporary Dean Elgar's second-innings heroics.

READ | Rabada set for personal milestone at Newlands: 'I'm nowhere near done'

After the visitors won the first Test in Centurion, the teams headed to Cape Town for the decider all square in the series.

While they welcomed back their skipper, the tourists have lost Mohammed Siraj, one of the key components of their fast-bowling unit.

"Yes, I am absolutely fit," said Kohli when asked about his availability on Monday.

"Siraj, obviously, had a niggle in the last game, and at the moment, I do not think he is match ready to take the field in the third Test.

"You cannot risk a guy who is not at 110% as a fast bowler because we know how that niggle could open up and extend into an injury.

"Siraj is not up to the mark but I am absolutely fit to play."

Siraj pulled up in the second Test with a hamstring strain that impacted his involvement in India's defence of the 240 target they set South Africa for victory.

The third Test begins at 10:30 on Tuesday.