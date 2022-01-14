Kohli steers clear of stump-mic controversy after India fail to make history

India's captain Virat Kohli chose not to comment on the stump microphone controversy that hovered over the third evening of the third Test.

India had an affirmative leg-before appeal overturned by the Decision Review System, an event that left Kohli seething.

Kohli was reflective over a second missed opportunity to win a Test series in South Africa after falling short in the 2017/18 rubber.

India's captain Virat Kohli steered clear of the third-day stump microphone controversy of the third Test, saying he wasn't interested in controversy.

On the third evening, when Proteas captain Dean Elgar survived a tense leg-before shout through a review, Kohli made his displeasure known through the stump mics.

India's high emotions allowed the hosts to relieve pressure, and despite losing Elgar off what became the last ball of the third day, Keegan Petersen's 82 shepherded SA's successful chase of 212 on the fourth morning and afternoon.

Kohli said their inability to win the game was centred on their inability to put South Africa under sustained pressure.

"I have no comment to make on it [stump pic chatter from day three]. We understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know the exact details," Kohli said.

"For me to justify what happened on the field and say we got carried away is different because if we got charged up and took three wickets, that would have changed the game.

"The reality of the situation is that we didn't apply enough pressure on them for long periods of time.

"That's one of the reasons we lost the game. That one moment seems very nice to make a controversy out of.

"However, I'm not interested in making a controversy out of it. It is a moment that passed and we've moved on from it."

At the age of 33, Kohli may come back for another tour of South Africa, but whether he'll come back as captain is a question only the future can answer.

Having won two series in Australia and one in England in the past four years, Kohli would have fancied his chances of winning a maiden Test series in South Africa.

South Africa's fortitude that allowed them to chase down 200-plus targets in successive Tests was something to be marvelled at, but a matter that left Kohli very disappointed.

"We're disappointed because when you know you have a chance to beat South Africa and win a series and don't do so, you'll be disappointed," Kohli said.

"We are disappointed and it's a natural part of sport and a team that is driven and is eager to win anywhere in the world.

"We believe we can win anywhere in the world and that we haven't done so is disappointing. It's part of sport. You must accept it and move on."

Scores in brief:

India 223 (Kohli 79, Pujara 43, Rabada 4/73, Jansen 3/55) and 198 (Pant 100*, Kohli 28*, Jansen 4/36, Ngidi 3/21)

SA 210 (Petersen 72, Bavuma 28, Bumrah 5/42) and 212/3 (Petersen 82, Van der Dussen 41*, Bavuma 32*)

SA won by 7 wickets