1h ago

Kyle Verreynne on T20 omission v Pakistan: 'I know where I stand with coach'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Cape Cobras star Kyle Verreynne. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Proteas Test newcomer Kyle Verreynne said he was aware of what was being written about his omission from the T20 team against Pakistan in April.
  • The 24-year-old Cape Cobras batter was controversially not given a run despite his excellent form at domestic level.
  • Verreynne said he also needed to temper his attacking game to adapt to the difficult playing conditions in St Lucia.

Proteas Test newbie Kyle Verreynne said he was aware of what was being written when he wasn't getting an opportunity to play in the T20 series against Pakistan in April this year.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher controversially left him out of the T20 series that South Africa lost to Pakistan and came under fire for his omission of the in-form Verreynne.

Verreynne has yet to play in a T20 game, but now has two Tests to his name. He gave his wicket away in the first Test when he flashed at a wide delivery, but in the second Test, he put a price on his scalp during his 89-ball stay.

Verreynne said a person is always under pressure when representing the national team.

"Any time you play for the Proteas, you're under pressure to perform to be honest," Verreynne said.

"I don't think any outside situation enhances that because there's a lot of pressure to perform anyway.

"I did read some of the stuff that was written, but at the end of the day, I'm still young and there's a process.

"You have to stay patient and stay ready for when your opportunity does come. I'm in the camp and I've had a lot of good chats with the coach and I know where I stand."

The difficult nature of the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground pitch that SA had first use of after losing the toss meant Verreynne had to shelve his attacking game and rely on his defensive instincts.

He shared an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket with his captain Dean Elgar (77) after they lost three early wickets.

The 24-year-old Verreynne said the pitch and the overhead conditions negated his natural batting style, but there was good reason for him to be subdued.

He only hit two out of the 15 boundaries SA managed on day one where they finished on 218/5.

"I'm a free-scoring player and I like to score freely, but I found out in the first Test that it's not the way to go about things on this wicket," Verreynne said.

"The conversations I had with Dean in the middle really helped me with regards to adjusting to the conditions and putting certain shots away.

"It was very nice to have Dean to remind me in those conversations and some of the net sessions where I've had to work on restricting myself."

