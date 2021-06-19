Kyle Verreynne was ready and waiting for Test chance: 'You always have to be prepared'

Proteas batter Kyle Verreynne wasn't ambushed with a Test debut in the West Indies.

He travelled with the squad as a spare batter who would have been pressed into service in the event of an injury.

He made a painstaking 89-ball 27 on Friday that helped SA get out of early morning trouble against the West Indies.





It is part of the life of any sportsman, because they're aware that preparation tends to meet opportunity in their line of work.

That Temba Bavuma has been unfortunate with injuries on the West Indies opened up a chance for Verreynne to press a Test case.

He frittered away his first chance on his debut, but proved his stickability with a 89-ball 27 on Friday that helped South Africa recover from 37/3 in the first session of the second Test against the West Indies in St Lucia.

SCORECARD | West India v Proteas, 2nd Test

Verreynne said the plan around him was clear and wasn't ambushed with a Test start.

"As a professional sportsman, regardless of whether you'll be playing or not, you always have to be prepared as if you're playing," Verreynne said.

"On this trip, I knew I was the back-up batsman if anything went wrong and I was aware leading into the Test that Temba had a bit of niggle.

"In the warm-up games, I got a good run and a chance to get my prep going, so I felt good. I found out at about 14:00 before the first Test that I was going to play.

"I had a lot of time to take it all in and prepare for the Test."

Having batted on a similar pitch in the first Test, Verreynne noted how there was more lateral movement in the air that along with lavish seam movement, made batting a challenging occupation in the second.

"The wicket didn't see a lot of sunlight because of the weather and it was a bit tacky in the morning. With the overcast conditions, the ball also swung a bit," Verreynne said

"The Dukes ball also made scoring quite tricky and they've also got a very skilful bowling attack."

Verreynne's 87-run stand with his captain Dean Elgar went a long way in easing SA from the morning strife.

The West Indies bowlers were immaculate in their execution of line and length in favourable conditions.

Elgar made 77, but also ensured Verreynne's head was in the right place.

"I'm in my second Test, so I don't have a lot of experience, so a lot of the chats from Dean reminded me to stick to my processes," he said.

"When the conditions are difficult, your focus isn't on scoring runs, but spending time in the middle. He was reminding me to stay patient and stick to the processes."