'Lack of self-belief, spin issues' hinders SA's progress, says Boucher after series loss

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said a lack of self-belief played a role in their landmark ODI series loss to Bangladesh.

The Proteas lost the first and the third ODIs, both played at SuperSport Park, to concede the series against the visitors.

The Proteas have now lost four ODI series against Asian opposition at home.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said a lack of belief in their spin-playing ability and a change in conditions in South Africa played a role in their bruising nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.



The win meant Bangladesh won their first-ever ODI series in South Africa nearly 20 years after their maiden tour that was embarrassing, to say the least.

Boucher played in those games against Bangladesh and in those times, they held no threats. However, the group that outclassed his charges outwitted the Proteas at every turn.

A mix of pace and spin was the Proteas' undoing, but Boucher also put it down to a lack of self-belief from his players.

"It’s belief in the way that we want to play. We went to Sri Lanka and we played spin very well there, but when we came back to SA and encountered the same conditions, we went back to the old way of playing," Boucher said.

"We're still having a lot of chats in trying to get the guys to believe that this is the way to play spin in turning conditions.

"I don't think our conditions are like they used to be. We've got some Indian conditions in our home country and the ball is turning a bit.

"It's an issue of belief and having faith in the way that we play. We want to go out there and be proactive, but they didn't do that today."

Boucher said the key to the rediscovery of self-belief lies within them, but the players also need to live in that belief.



"We've been working on shot selection and the guys believe they have the shots to prevail," Boucher said.

"It's one thing to understand that you've got it, but it is another thing to go out there and execute. There seems to be a block and a fear of getting out rather than playing and shelving the fear of failure."

Boucher said the T20 World Cup that was played on slow wickets in the United Arab Emirates proved they could handle spin.

However, he also admitted that dealing with the turning ball is something they haven't adequately addressed.

"If you look at where we come from, we've always had a problem playing spin. We've been working hard on trying to score all around the wicket," Boucher said.

"In the World Cup, a lot of our guys were playing sweeps, reverse sweeps and laps as a way to counteract spin.

"It's a way of being aggressive, but also being smart. We did it against India and it worked, but Bangladesh's spinners bowled really slowly at us, which made things hard.

"We've got the skill-set, but maybe the belief was not there and it wasn't the right way to play against this type of bowling."

