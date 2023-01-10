1h ago

Lance Klusener withdraws application for Proteas coaching job

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
Lance Klusener. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Lance Klusener. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former all-rounder Lance Klusener, tipped by many as the favourite to become the next Proteas coach in white ball cricket, has removed himself from the running. 

The 51-year-old Proteas legend, currently coaching the Durban Super Giants in the inaugural SA20 competition, confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that he had withdrawn his application. 

He will instead be focusing on T20 franchise cricket. 

Klusener had interviewed for the position as Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe continues his search for a permanent replacement for former coach Mark Boucher, who resigned at the end of the T20 World Cup in November. 

It is understood that Nkwe will appoint two head coaches; one to take charge of both white ball formats and one to work exclusively with the Test team. 

According to a report on Cricinfo, the other five candidates interviewed for the white ball post were Shukri Conrad, Adrian Birrell, Richard Pybus, Rob Walter and Malibongwe Maketa. 


proteaslance klusenercricket
