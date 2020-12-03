Langeveldt calls on young Proteas attack to 'be mentally strong' against England

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt wants his young attack to rise up to the challenge ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.

On Tuesday, England completed a 3-0 T20 series sweep over the Proteas with a nine-wicket win in the final match at Newlands.

Quinton de Kock's side became the first South African team to suffer a clean sweep in a three-match T20 series.

It was a telling loss after the Proteas returned to action following an eight-month break as well as off-field issues that have engulfed cricket in the country amid the global pandemic.

Attention now turns to the first of three ODIs, starting at Newlands on Friday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan have left South Africa and will not take part in ODI series.

Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Sam Billings all return to the one-day fold for the visitors.

Langeveldt stated that this is the perfect opportunity for the Proteas young bowling attack to test themselves against the world champions.

"England is never easy, they have a well-balanced side and for a young bowler, it's a great opportunity to test your mental aspect of your game. They're going to come hard at you, that's the nature they play," said Langeveldt.

"Mentally you need to be strong. When we're under pressure, we need to execute and we'll learn from it. We've got work to do with our bowlers... we have to identify the big moment and embrace it."

Langeveldt is hopeful that the Proteas will be able to execute their skills better as they move from T20s to ODIs.

"It all comes to execution and how you do so under pressure. You can train as much as you want in the nets, but it's not the same intensity as in a game. It comes to identifying the big moments, staying calm and executing them," he said.

"(ODI cricket) is about high intensity but it's over a longer period. The batsmen will take their time to settle in, it gives more time for the bowlers to get into their rhythm."

Play on Friday starts at 13:00.

Proteas ODI squad for England series:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff