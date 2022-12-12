Langeveldt, Proteas mull team make-up for Australia Test challenge

Proteas assistant coach Charl Langeveldt said finding the best 11 for Saturday's first Test against Australia in Brisbane is proving hard.

The Proteas drew their four-day tour game against the Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane on Monday where the batters all got starts.

The Proteas go into the series on the back of three successive Test series victories Down Under.

Proteas assistant coach Charl Langeveldt said mulling over the composition of their playing XI for Saturday's first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane is proving to be their toughest task.

The Proteas drew their four-day game against the Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane on Monday where every top-order batter made a start.

However, Australia is the type of Test match land where not only do "daddy hundreds" deliver parity, but batting depth separates the men from the boys.

South Africa's three consecutive Test series successes Down Under were based on those two facets, but also a delicately maintained team balance of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders.

Langeveldt, who was part of the 2005/06 touring group under Graeme Smith where he played in the first and third Test of the series they lost 2-0, admitted they need to balance the need to score big runs while also taking wickets.

The 2008 and 2012 Test-winning sides under Graeme Smith had Jacques Kallis to fall back on as the all-rounder, while the 2016 group under Faf du Plessis had JP Duminy and Vernon Philanders who filled out the all-rounder duties.

"It's a hard one because you're always looking for an extra batter and it's nice to have an extra all-rounder," Langeveldt said.

"In Australia, you need to take 20 wickets if you want to win Test matches but runs on the board are also important as well.

"When there's an injury, you've always got the extra bowler, but we don't have that luxury in our team; the batter who can bowl us a few overs.

"Australia's got Cameron Green and that makes a difference."

Marco Jansen hasn't just stood out by his height, but his ever-growing batting ability that's seen him being picked ahead of Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder may be the far more competent first-class batter with eight tons and an average of 35.29, but it hasn't translated into Test match solidity where after 11 matches, he averages 14.31 with a top score of 36.

Jansen may have scored 200 in his 11 Test match innings in seven games, but has shown better application and adaption.

Langeveldt admitted that their tail has shown the necessary ticker, but the quality of Australia's attack, despite Josh Hazlewood's expected absence, means they need to shore up their batting.

"The lower order has wagged and on a good day, they've scored a few runs for us," Langeveldt said.

"Australia has a quality pace attack and they've got very good bowlers, so it's up to the captain in terms of what he wants.

"If he feels that's the best 11 to win us a game in Australian conditions, we'll go with that, but it'll be a hard decision."