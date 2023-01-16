Langeveldt to leave Proteas men's team while Maketa's future to be debated

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said bowling coach Charl Langeveldt wouldn't be part of the new split-format coaching dispensation.

Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter were announced as the respective red-ball and white-ball coaches on Monday.

Nkwe indicated that Langeveldt wouldn't be lost to SA's coaching system.

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed that bowling coach Charl Langeveldt would not be part of the new Proteas men's team coaching dispensation.

Langeveldt, who represented the Proteas in six Tests, 72 ODIs, and nine T20s, joined the men's national team coaching roster in December 2019 under Mark Boucher.

The bowling group has steadily grown in leaps and bounds under his tutelage, but most coaching appointments generally come with internal personnel changes.

CSA formally announced the appointments of Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as the red and white ball coaches, respectively, on Monday.

Nkwe said Langeveldt, who will join the Punjab Kings as their bowling coach, has been an excellent acquisition for the men's team, but they also respect his decision to move on.

"Someone like Charl Langeveldt has already indicated that he's going to be moving on. He's been in the international space for the past four years, but he's not necessarily lost to the system," Nkwe said

"He's looking at other opportunities because it is very hard for other coaches to sustain their well-being over a four to eight-year period.

"We respect his decision, and he's got an opportunity now with the Indian Premier League, but we'll also look at ways of how he can add value to the system in a different role.

The appointments of Conrad and Walter also left a question mark with regards to Malibongwe Maketa, the former Warriors coach who lent a helping hand with the men's Test side in Australia.

Maketa, who was Otis Gibson's assistant from 2017 until 2019, had stated his intentions of being the national team coach.

He was also on the shortlist but didn’t make the final cut, with Nkwe saying they'll be meeting with him later this week to discuss his future.

"We are in a process and we're drafting clearer plans for him. We will be meeting him this week with Vincent Barnes," Nkwe said.

"It's not just about the work in the high-performance environment, we also need to be realistic in terms of the plans for him for the next two years.

"He has played a huge role in our system, so he brings a lot of value, and we mustn't forget that. We need to look at how he fits into the picture strategically over the next five years."