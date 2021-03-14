Proteas

40m ago

Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez lead Proteas women to ODI series glory over India

Sport24 staff
Lara Goodall (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
A fantastic 103 run partnership between Lara Goodall and Mignon du Preez saw the Proteas women home in the fourth ODI against India in Lucknow on Sunday.

The visitors posted 269/3 to win the match by seven wickets with eight balls remaining and with it claimed the series thanks to an unassailable 3-1 lead with just one match left to play.

It is the second time that the Proteas women have won a series in India having also triumphed in 2014.

Set 267 to win, South Africa's chase got off to the perfect start as Lizelle Lee (69 off 75 balls) and stand-in captain Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 78) balls putting on 116 for the first wicket. 

But with both out in the space of six overs, it was left to Goodall and du Preez (61 off 55 balls) to steady the ship.

And that they did with a partnership that brought them within 31 runs of victory before Du Preez fell with 31 runs still needed.

Goodall (59* of 66) and Marizanne Kapp (22* off 18) kept their cool to see South Africa home for an emphatic victory.

Earlier India, batting first were propelled to 266/4 thanks to 104* from Punam Raut.

She was ably assisted by captain Milthali Raj (45) and Harmanpreet Kaur (54*).

On a good batting strip, the South African bowlers struggled with Tumi Sekhukhune taking 2/63 in eight overs,Shabnim Ismael 1/50 and Nondumiso Shangase 1/41, both in 10 over spells.

But it mattered little as their batsman ensured a series victory. 

