Linde believes Proteas still have a chance in Rawalpindi

Proteas left-arm spinner, George Linde, who bowled impressively on Day 3 of the Test match against Pakistan believes the visitors still have a hope of winning the encounter and drawing the series.

Linde, who scored 21 valuable runs for South Africa and then took 3/12 despite an injured finger, says that getting wickets wasn't easy.

"It's quite difficult to get wickets here, especially against a good opposition," said Linde at the end of play on Saturday.

The Proteas could only muster a first innings of 201 in reply to Pakistan's 272 with an all-to-familiar batting collapse proving their achilles heel once again.

Pakistan were 129/6 in their second innings which meant a lead of 200.

Linde was confident, however, that despite their troubles so far on tour, the Proteas batsmen would acquit themselves and help get their side over the line.

"We are hungry to win this Test match. I'm pretty confident the batsmen will take us over the line in the next innings," said Linde.

