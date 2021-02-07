Linde, Markram keep Proteas in the running in Rawalpindi

All four results are possible at the end of the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

South Africa, who were on the receiving end of another Pakistani tail-end fightback, finished on 127/1 in their chase of 370 after bowling Pakistan out for 298.

They need a further 243 runs to win but the bonus this time being Aiden Markram (59*) and Rassie van der Dussen (48*) not losing their wickets late in the day.

Markram and Van der Dussen batted with a fair bit of positivity in their 94-run stand that’s currently spanning 197 balls.

It helped offset the early loss of a wicket that had the potential of derailing what is a record fourth-innings chase in Pakistan.

The highest successful chase in Pakistan is 315 by the home team against Australia in 1994 while the highest by a visiting team was Sri Lanka’s 220/8 in 2000.

Dean Elgar (17) lived a charmed life with his innings consisting of four boundaries and a single.

It ended tamely when he feathered a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery to Mohammad Rizwan.

George’s Linde’s excellent maiden Test five wicket-haul (5/54) was overshadowed by Mohammad Rizwan’s excellent unbeaten 115*.

Rizwan’s first Test 100 was a superb example of the transference of pressure in Test cricket.

The effervescent wicket-keeper came in at 63/4 and benefitted from his life on four when he was put down by Van der Dussen off Maharaj.

Resuming on 28, Rizwan moved to 50 off 113 balls while nursing crucial partnerships with Hassan Ali (5), Yasir Shah (23) and Nauman Ali (45) that took SA’s target beyond record breaking proportions.

The stand with Shah was energy sapping, especially when De Kock shelled Shah on 10 off Keshav Maharaj (3/118).

It wasn’t the runs that Shah scored that were the concern, but the fact Rizwan continued to score freely.

He was safe in the knowledge that Shah, a Test centurion, could more than hold up his end.

When Shah fell to Linde, Naumann found a perfect mix of attack and defence that allowed Rizwan to play with the necessary freedom to get to his 100.

If the 53-run alliance between Shah and Rizwan was deflating, the 97-run stand between Nauman and Rizwan took whatever wind that was remaining from SA’s sails.

The partnership took SA past landmark record fourth innings chases like Pakistan’s famous 315 against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

While Nauman popped a catch to Elgar at midwicket with his Test 50 in sight, along with Afridi, who was Linde’s fifth wicket, Pakistan couldn’t quite stretch the lead to 400

Pakistan’s last five wickets had, however, raised 222 runs.

That’s 21 more than what South Africa managed in their entire first innings.

In the first Test, Pakistan’s last five scalps put together 257, 37 more than SA’s first dig in that game.

That’s been the difference between the teams.

But at least Linde, Markram and Van Der Dussen have provide the Proteas with hope going into final day.