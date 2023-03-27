1h ago

These are the top 11 highest successful T20 international run chases

Quinton de Kock celebrates his century. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
The Proteas made history at SuperSport Park on Sunday when they beat the West Indies by six wickets to level the three-game T20I series at 1-1.

Quinton de Kock's 100 off 44 balls and Reeza Hendricks' 68 off 28 balls enabled South Africa to chase down their mammoth 259-run win target with seven balls to spare.

It was the highest score chased down in the history of T20 international cricket.

READ | 'One of the greatest T20s of all time': How the Proteas made history in '438' style

This milestone comes 17 years after Graeme Smith's vintage Proteas famously surprised Australia in the "438 game" at the Wanderers.

South Africa's T20 heroics on Sunday eclipsed the world record chase of 246 achieved by minnows Bulgaria against Serbia in Sofia last year. The best chase for top-tier nations was Australia's 245 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2018.

Here follows a list of the highest successful T20 international run chases after South Africa set a new record against West Indies on Sunday:

259/4 (18.5 overs): South Africa v West Indies, Centurion, March 26, 2023

246/4 (19.4 overs): Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, June 26, 2022

245/5 (18.5 overs): Australia v New Zealand, Auckland, February 16, 2018

236/6 (19.2 overs): West Indies v South Africa, Johannesburg, January 11, 2015

230/8 (19.4 overs): England v South Africa, Mumbai, March 18, 2016

229/4 (19.3 overs): Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, June 24, 2022

226/5 (19.1 overs): England v South Africa, Centurion, February 16, 2020

215/5 (19.4 overs): Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Colombo, March 10, 2018

212/3 (19.1 overs): South Africa v India, Delhi, June 9, 2022

211/4 (19.1 overs): India v Sri Lanka, Mohali, December 12, 2009

211/6 (19.2 overs): Australia v India, Mohali, September 20, 2022


