Lizelle Lee lines up for top ICC award, Janneman Malan also nominated

Proteas batter Lizelle Lee was nominated for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Opener Janneman Malan was nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

From 5 January, fans get to vote for the nominated players of the seven categories, with winners expected to be announced from 23 January.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recognise and celebrate the achievement of players and teams over the past year with the nominees for each category decided by the Awards Panel, which comprises prominent journalists and broadcasters from across the globe.

Lee had a phenomenal season for the Proteas women as she ended as this year's highest run-scorer in women's ODI cricket, scoring 632 runs in 12 matches.

This year, the 29-year-old was instrumental in the Proteas women's successful series wins against Pakistan, India, and West Indies.

Meanwhile, Malan was nominated for the ODI Cricketer of the Year award after a stellar year with the bat for the Proteas as he ended as the second-highest ODI run-scorer of the year - scoring 509 runs in eight ODIs.

Malan, who did not make the T20 World Cup squad, scored two centuries and two half-centuries at an average of 84.83.

Starting 5 January 2022, fans can vote for the nominees of the seven categories via the ICC website.

ICC will also select the winner of ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award and ICC Umpire of the Year.

The fan vote will make up 10% of the voting, while that of the Voting Academy will make up the remaining 90%.

The winners of the Women's Awards will be announced on 23 January, while the Men's Awards, Spirit of Cricket, and Umpire Award will be announced on 24 January.

ICC 2021 awards nominees:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men's Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during 2021

Shaheen Afridi, Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Kane Williamson

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in women's international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during 2021

Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Gaby Lewis

Test Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's Test cricket during 2021

Joe Root, Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ravichandran Ashwin

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's ODI cricket during 2021

Shakib Al Hasan, Babar Azam, Janneman Malan, Paul Stirling

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in women's ODI cricket during 2021

Tammy Beaumont, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Matthews, Fatima Sana

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in men's T20I cricket during 2021

Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Rizwan

Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year - for the best overall performer in women's T20I cricket during 2021

Tammy Beaumont, Gaby Lewis, Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver