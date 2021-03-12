Proteas

39m ago

add bookmark

Lizelle Lee pulls off a 'Gibbs' as Proteas women take lead in ODI series against India

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lizelle Lee. (Gallo Images)
Lizelle Lee. (Gallo Images)

Lizelle Lee played one of the greatest innings ever by a South African in the 50-over format as the Proteas Women beat India by six runs on the DLS method in the third of five ODIs in Lucknow on Friday.

The powerful opener smashed 16 fours and two sixes in a magnificent, unbeaten 133 off 131 deliveries to expertly guide a chase of 249.

Her effort is the third highest individual score for the Proteas, with only Johmari Logtenberg's 153 in 2007 and Lee's opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt's 149 in 2017 being better.

While this match couldn't match the famous '438-game' between the Proteas men and Australians exactly 15 years ago to the day in terms of pyrotechnics, Lee's knock could certainly compare favourably to Herschelle Gibbs' 175 at the Wanderers.

It could prove a defining contribution in the context of the series.

Lee received fine support from the experienced and classy Mignon du Preez, who was prepared to play a secondary role in a fluent 37.

South Africa seemed to be wobbling when Du Preez and Marizanne Kapp were dismissed within one over of each other, but there was no stopping the 28-year-old stroke-maker, who proved simply irrepressible.

Earlier, the bowlers managed to overcome a wayward performance - they conceded 24 extras that included 13 wides - to restrict their hosts.

India's effort was built around Punam Raut's solid 77 and a trio of 36s.

One of those contributions came from veteran captain Mithali Raj, who in the process became the first women's player in history to score 10 000 international runs.

But Shabnim Ismail and Kapp's pace and variation as well as Aya Khaka's customary accuracy kept a lid on things as the Proteas could once again celebrate a notable victory.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brathwaite replaces Holder as Windies Test Captain
Domestic rugby's mid-match interviews: Acquired taste!
'Gutsy' Dean Elgar is exactly what Proteas Test team needs, says Keshav Maharaj
Read more on:
proteas womenlizelle leecricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12609 votes
Cricket
12% - 3771 votes
Football
19% - 5715 votes
Athletics
3% - 796 votes
Boxing
1% - 303 votes
Cycling
2% - 715 votes
Golf
5% - 1562 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2572 votes
Tennis
3% - 1069 votes
Water sports
1% - 277 votes
American sports
1% - 393 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1029 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo