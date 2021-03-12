Lizelle Lee pulls off a 'Gibbs' as Proteas women take lead in ODI series against India

Lizelle Lee played one of the greatest innings ever by a South African in the 50-over format as the Proteas Women beat India by six runs on the DLS method in the third of five ODIs in Lucknow on Friday.

The powerful opener smashed 16 fours and two sixes in a magnificent, unbeaten 133 off 131 deliveries to expertly guide a chase of 249.

Her effort is the third highest individual score for the Proteas, with only Johmari Logtenberg's 153 in 2007 and Lee's opening partner, Laura Wolvaardt's 149 in 2017 being better.

While this match couldn't match the famous '438-game' between the Proteas men and Australians exactly 15 years ago to the day in terms of pyrotechnics, Lee's knock could certainly compare favourably to Herschelle Gibbs' 175 at the Wanderers.

It could prove a defining contribution in the context of the series.

Lee received fine support from the experienced and classy Mignon du Preez, who was prepared to play a secondary role in a fluent 37.

South Africa seemed to be wobbling when Du Preez and Marizanne Kapp were dismissed within one over of each other, but there was no stopping the 28-year-old stroke-maker, who proved simply irrepressible.

Earlier, the bowlers managed to overcome a wayward performance - they conceded 24 extras that included 13 wides - to restrict their hosts.

India's effort was built around Punam Raut's solid 77 and a trio of 36s.

One of those contributions came from veteran captain Mithali Raj, who in the process became the first women's player in history to score 10 000 international runs.

But Shabnim Ismail and Kapp's pace and variation as well as Aya Khaka's customary accuracy kept a lid on things as the Proteas could once again celebrate a notable victory.