Local umpiring duo for Proteas Test should be 'lekker', says Aiden Markram

2020 has been weird in so many ways, but the appointment of two SA umpires for a Proteas Test is at least a positive kind of strange.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram expressed his confidence in Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock to ensure a fair contest, noting that there wouldn't be a difference between local and foreign umpires.

It's the first time since 1992/93 that two South Africans will stand in a home Test.

Covid-riddled 2020 has brought with it an abundance of weirdness - mostly of the bad kind - but the first Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park will at least provide something positively strange.

For the first time since 1992/93, two South African umpires will be standing in a home Test, fittingly two former Boland provincial team-mates in Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock.

It's also the former's first Test ever involving the Proteas.

Unsurprisingly, questions have been asked over whether this arrangement could undermine the International Cricket Council's (and world sport in general) long established practice of appointing neutral officials.

But Proteas opener Aiden Markram doesn't foresee any problems.

"Maybe the bigger challenge is playing in front of an empty stadium," he said on Wednesday.

"From what I've experienced to date this season, the umpires have been really good. There hasn't been any bias. Naturally, there's also the decision review system to help with the decision-making."

If anything, Markram believes it adds a bit of "atmosphere" into the mix, particularly given the absence of spectators.

"It's obviously something new and different, especially given the times we're going through at the moment," he said.

"It will be nice. I don't think it will affect the way things are on the field. Whether we have local umpires or guys from abroad, things will be similar.

"It's going to be up to us to create some intensity that would've been present had things been normal, if that makes sense."

For Holdstock, this will be a debut as Test umpire and he's suitably excited.

When you start your career, it's something you always dream about and aspire to achieve," the 50-year-old said.

"It's the pinnacle of every umpires' career.



"It's been 14 years in the making with lots of sacrifices and commitments along the way, so I'm just very proud and stoked that the moment has finally come."

It will be an all-South African affair in Centurion, with the third umpire being Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele filling in as the reserve umpire.