Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Local umpiring duo for Proteas Test should be 'lekker', says Aiden Markram

Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Adrian Holdstock (Gallo Images)
Adrian Holdstock (Gallo Images)
  • 2020 has been weird in so many ways, but the appointment of two SA umpires for a Proteas Test is at least a positive kind of strange.
  • Proteas opener Aiden Markram expressed his confidence in Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock to ensure a fair contest, noting that there wouldn't be a difference between local and foreign umpires. 
  • It's the first time since 1992/93 that two South Africans will stand in a home Test.

Covid-riddled 2020 has brought with it an abundance of weirdness - mostly of the bad kind - but the first Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park will at least provide something positively strange.

For the first time since 1992/93, two South African umpires will be standing in a home Test, fittingly two former Boland provincial team-mates in Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock.

It's also the former's first Test ever involving the Proteas.

Unsurprisingly, questions have been asked over whether this arrangement could undermine the International Cricket Council's (and world sport in general) long established practice of appointing neutral officials.

But Proteas opener Aiden Markram doesn't foresee any problems.

"Maybe the bigger challenge is playing in front of an empty stadium," he said on Wednesday.

"From what I've experienced to date this season, the umpires have been really good. There hasn't been any bias. Naturally, there's also the decision review system to help with the decision-making."

If anything, Markram believes it adds a bit of "atmosphere" into the mix, particularly given the absence of spectators.

"It's obviously something new and different, especially given the times we're going through at the moment," he said.

"It will be nice. I don't think it will affect the way things are on the field. Whether we have local umpires or guys from abroad, things will be similar.

"It's going to be up to us to create some intensity that would've been present had things been normal, if that makes sense."

For Holdstock, this will be a debut as Test umpire and he's suitably excited.

When you start your career, it's something you always dream about and aspire to achieve," the 50-year-old said.

"It's the pinnacle of every umpires' career. 

"It's been 14 years in the making with lots of sacrifices and commitments along the way, so I'm just very proud and stoked that the moment has finally come."

It will be an all-South African affair in Centurion, with the third umpire being Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele filling in as the reserve umpire. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Markram eager to cement Proteas place, Test captaincy not on his radar
England cricketers exempt from UK travel ban, says Sri Lanka
SA umpire set to make Test debut in Sri Lanka series
Read more on:
sri lankaproteascricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10769 votes
Cricket
12% - 2984 votes
Football
19% - 4816 votes
Athletics
2% - 642 votes
Boxing
1% - 248 votes
Cycling
2% - 600 votes
Golf
5% - 1311 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2180 votes
Tennis
3% - 853 votes
Water sports
1% - 229 votes
American sports
1% - 313 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 829 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo