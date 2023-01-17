Luus named skipper, Van Niekerk misses out as Proteas women name squad for tri-series

Sune Luus will captain the Proteas women ahead of this month's T20I Tri-series against India and West Indies.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced a 17-player squad that will take part in the Tri-series, set to take place from 19 January to 2 February in East London.

The Proteas women will be using the Tri-series as preparation before they host next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which gets under way from 10 February.

The upcoming matches will see the welcomed return of several Women’s Big Bash League players, namely Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, as well as Laura Wolvaardt, who lifted the trophy with her Adelaide Strikers side.

The Proteas women have included two uncapped players, with promising Garden Route Badgers all-rounder Annerie Dercksen chosen alongside Titans and SA Emerging ‘keeper Tebogo Macheke.

"As we go into our final preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, I believe that the tri-series is a great opportunity for us to close out the squad. We are quite excited and looking forward to the tri-series and the players that have been included in the squad," said Proteas women convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez.

"It's (also) a great opportunity for everybody to really come out and stake a claim for the World Cup.

"The uncapped players included have been part of the recent camps and have grown immensely. Annerie as an all-rounder will bring much depth to the squad and versatility within the team. Tebogo has been working hard and will add an additional option as a wicketkeeper and it's great for them to be a part of it.

"They've shown a lot of improvement and I am looking forward to their involvement and how we can maximise the opportunity of them being in the squad. It's a great occasion for them to come up against two strongholds in India and the West Indies, which will really test the resilience of the two players."

Proteas 17-player squad for T20I Series (vs India and West Indies): Suné Luus (Titans - captain), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins - vice-captain), Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), *Annerie Dercksen (Garden Route Badgers), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), *Tebogo Macheke (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province) *Uncapped Players

However, the biggest name not featured in the Proteas women squad is that of regular captain Dane van Niekerk.

According to CSA, Van Niekerk missed out on eligibility for selection following an unsuccessful bid to meet the national benchmark standards in the physical battery assessment.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty was also unavailable as she is still nursing a persistent back injury.

"Dané has progressed very well and it's a step in the right direction," said Du Preez.

"Unfortunately, she did not meet the minimum national standards and therefore is ineligible for selection and we will continue working on her fitness as we continue through the tri-series to assess her eligibility for the World Cup."

Women's T20I Tri-Series (South Africa, India, West Indies):

Thursday, 19 January 2023 - 19:00

1st Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Saturday, 21 January 2023 - 15:00

2nd Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Monday, 23 January 2023 - 19:00

3rd Tri-Series T20I: India vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 - 15:00

4th Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Saturday, 28 January 2023 - 19:00

5th Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Monday, 30 January 2023 - 15:00

6th Tri-Series T20I: West Indies vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Thursday, 02 February 2023 - 15:00

Tri-Series Final (Buffalo Park, East London)