1h ago

Magical Maharaj delivers spell-binding effort as Proteas down Bangladesh to see records tumble

Heinz Schenk
Keshav Maharaj. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sensationally took all 10 second innings Bangladesh wickets in absolutely no time as the Proteas blitzed to a 220-run victory in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday morning.

SCORECARD | SA v Bangladesh, 1st Test

The spin twins, opening the bowling for South Africa for the first time in Tests since Paul Adams and Pat Symcox did so against Pakistan in Faisalabad back in 1997, were simply irrepressible as the visitors were shot out for 53, their second lowest Test total ever.

It's also the lowest at Kingsmead.

Appropriately, it was home-grown talent Maharaj who was the chief destroyer, finishing with spectacular figures of 7/32 in just 10 overs, his best haul at home but not quite enough to emulate his career-best of 9/129 in Sri Lanka four years ago.

It was a richly deserved haul for the wily left-arm spinner, who bowled well in Bangladesh's first batting effort for no reward.

Bearing the look of a frustrated but determined man, Maharaj already had the Tigers floundering on the fourth evening with a two-wicket burst that left them on 11/3 overnight.

As it turned out, he and Harmer would only need a further 55 minutes to wrap things up.

With the latter chipping in with 3/21, the local tweakers collectively harvested 14 wickets in the match, the most since re-admission and second most ever.

Maharaj was dangerous from the start, keeping his length tantalising while also gaining appreciable purchase.

No delivery was more special than the one that castled Yasir Ali, a beautiful drifter that turned late sharply.

But there were also wily straighter ones, like the ball that had Mushfiqur Rahim plumb in front and in no-man's land.

It was a frankly terribly disappointing comedown for Bangladesh, who had shown some immense fighting spirit and competitiveness, especially in bowling out the Proteas twice.

Yet the meek dismissal of a key man in Litton Das, who tried to flick to mid-on but only found Harmer, could call into question their mindset.

Not that South Africa would mind one bit.      

Scores in brief:

Proteas 367 in 121 overs (Temba Bavuma 93, Dean Elgar 67, Sarel Erwee 41, Khaled Ahmed 4/92) and 204 in 74 overs (Elgar 64, Ryan Rickelton 39*, Ebadot Hossain 3/40, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/85) BEAT Bangladesh 298 in 115.5 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 137, Litton Das 41, Simon Harmer 4/103, Lizaad Williams 3/54) and 53 in 19 overs (Keshav Maharaj 7/32, Harmer 3/21) BY 220 RUNS

