Magical Markram and Magala tickle Wanderers pink as Proteas fulfil end of World Cup bargain

Another Pink Day, another thrilling hundred.

Aiden Markram provided unequivocal evidence that he's in the form of his life with a magnificent and big maiden century in the ODI format as the Proteas upheld their end of the bargain for automatic World Cup qualification, beating the Netherlands by 146 runs in the third and final encounter between the two sides here on Sunday.

The two victories this weekend put them on 98 log points and eighth in the ICC Super League table, leaving the onus on Ireland to whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in May as well as do so with a big spike in their net run rate.

On a day where the annual charity event didn’t quite deliver the sell-out crowds of previous years, predominantly because of some suspect high ticket prices, Markram delighted with a majestic innings.

The classy right-hander smashed a limited Dutch attack to all parts on his way to a 126-ball 175, a knock that ensured the Proteas' high-scoring tradition in Pink ODIs would be kept up.

Markram ridiculed a slow surface, looking in control from the outset and driving beautifully, vitally ensuring that South Africa didn't panic after making a sluggish start.

Both Temba Bavuma (6) and Quinton de Kock (6) were out to poor shots off the bespectacled, enthusiastic Vivian Kingsma (2/80), while Rassie van der Dussen (25) also wasted a decent opportunity when he found fine leg off an Aryan Dutt long-hop.

When Heinrich Klaasen, racing to 28 off 21, also went through his pull shot too early, there were legimitate reservations about the Proteas' ability to combine a healthy rate with a defining partnership.

But Markram found a commanding David Miller as partner as the duo added 199 of just 118 balls for the fifth wicket.

Miller survived a catch off a full-blooded drive on 16 to take full toll of a waning attack, hitting 92 off 61. Markram - who would strike 17 fours and 7 sixes - seemed set to become SA's first double centurion in the format before he holed out at long-on.

That dismissal precipitated a quiet end to the innings as the Dutch, sort of, kept a lid on things.

As the sun came out to bake the surface, the Proteas bowlers lacked inspiration as the visitors once again made an excellent start.

Max O’Dowd was cheery in making a fluent 47, but it was 25-year-old Musa Ahmad that gained much of the plaudits with a compact 61.

The left-hander had a torrid time initially against Anrich Nortje, who hit him twice on the chest, before he settled into a rhythm and played some fine strokes, notably hitting three sixes off an off-colour Tabraiz Shamsi.

In fact, the Netherlands had reached 151/2 in the 26th over when Ahmad drove loosely off Markram, allowing Klaasen to dive and take a disputed catch. It was Markram’s cameo with the ball that gave the hosts the opening they needed.

That wicket seemed to wake up the home attack as they chipped away at a Dutch middle order that realised their nippy brand of stroke-play wasn’t going to get them close to the target.

As a result, they became more desperate, allowing Sisanda Magala to reinforce his burgeoning reputation.He bowled straight and fast to claim a deserved maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with a career-best 5/42.