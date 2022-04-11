Magnificent Maharaj does it again as dominant Proteas whitewash Bangladesh

Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as the Proteas clinched an emphatic win against Bangladesh on day four of the second Test at St George's Park.

Earlier in the morning, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and batter Sarel Erwee tested positive for Covid-19 with Khaya Zondo making his Test debut.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj captured seven wickets yet again while Simon Harmer's supporting role on day four of the second Test steered South Africa to a comprehensive win against Bangladesh at St George's Park on Monday.

It caps off a stunning series for the 32-year-old Maharaj, who took 7/32 in the second innings of the first Test in Durban while his 84 with the bat in Gqeberha was also a standout.

Maharaj finishes the series with 16 wickets and Harmer with 13 as the dominance of the South African spinners was ultimately the difference between the sides over the two fixtures.

Bangladesh started the day needing 386 runs to win at 27/3, and that always seemed an unlikely task despite the sun shining brightly on Gqeberha for the first time in the Test.

The Proteas needed only seven wickets, but they suffered the early blow of losing all-rounder Wiaan Mulder who, with batter Sarel Erwee, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

Dolphins batter Khaya Zondo made his Test debut as a result, while Glenton Stuurman replaced Mulder as a pace bowling option.

But the services of the seam attack were not needed as Maharaj and Harmer continued their onslaught on Bangladesh in the morning.

Maharaj wasted no time as he captured the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim (1), who edged to slip as Dean Elgar took a spectacular diving catch.

Skipper Mominul Haque was dismissed for 5 as he tried to sweep Maharaj, but top-edged as the ball fell into the safe hands of Ryan Rickelton at square leg.

Harmer joined the action thereafter as Yasir Ali tried to slog-sweep and was caught for a duck at deep mid-wicket.

A 25-run partnership built between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz but that didn't last long against the superior spinning duo.

Das top-scored for 27 before he was stumped by Kyle Verreynne off the bowling of Maharaj, as the 32-year-old claimed his ninth Test five-wicket haul.

Mehidy then edged Maharaj behind, which was given not out by umpire Allahudien Paleker but then was reviewed by South Africa.

Replays showed that Mehidy got some bat and the decision was overturned with the Bangladesh all-rounder departing for 20.

Shortly thereafter, Khaled Ahmed was trapped LBW for a duck by Maharaj, who became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to take consecutive seven-wicket hauls in the fourth innings of a match.

Harmer delivered the final blow as Taijul Islam was trapped LBW as the Proteas bundled Bangladesh out for 80 in just 23.3 overs.

Maharaj finished with figures of seven for 40, while Harmer took three for 34.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 453 all out in 136.1 overs (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Taijul Islam 6/135) and 176/6 in 39.5 overs (Erwee 41, Verreynne 39*, Islam 3/67, Mehidy 2/34)

Bangladesh 210/7 in 70 overs (Rahim 51, Iqbal 47, Mulder 3/25, Harmer 3/39) and 80 all out in 23.3 overs (Das 27, Maharaj 7/40, Harmer 3/34)

South Africa win by 332 runs.



