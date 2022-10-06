Maharaj cracks top 10 of T20 rankings despite India series defeat

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has broken into the top 10 of the ICC T20 bowler rankings following their series loss against India.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has cracked the top 10 of the ICC T20 bowler rankings following South Africa's T20 series loss against India.

Maharaj broke into the Top 10 of the bowler rankings after he took 0/21, 2/23 and 2/34 in the T20 series.

The 32-year-old jumped seven spots to 10th and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the series (behind Arshdeep Singh on 5).

The Proteas used Maharaj as their primary spinner for the T20 series as Tabraiz Shamsi only played one T20, going wicketless in the process.

Shamsi remains inside the top 10, dropped two spots as he sits fifth in the ICC T20 bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, in the batting rankings, Proteas trio Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller climbed up with stunning performances in India.

Proteas opener De Kock scored back-to-back half-centuries, notching an unbeaten 68 and 69 in the final two T20s. De Kock moved up eight spots to sit 12th on the ICC T20 batting rankings.

Miller smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls in the second T20I in Guwahati, but his efforts went in vain as the Proteas fell 16 runs short. Miller's record-breaking century saw him move 10 spots to 29th.

Meanwhile, Rossouw brought up his maiden T20 century, hitting 100 not out in 48 deliveries to steer the Proteas to victory on Tuesday. Rossouw moved up 23 places to 20th in the ICC T20 rankings.

The Proteas are currently partaking in a three-match ODI series before heading Down Under for the T20 World Cup set from 16 October - 13 November.

ICC T20 Batting Rankings

1. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 854

2. Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 838

3. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 801

4. Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 777

5. Dawid Malan (England) - 841

6. Aaron Finch (Australia) - 707

7. Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 683

8. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 677

9. Muhammad Waseem (United Arab Emirates) - 636

10. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 628

ICC T20 Bowling Rankings

1. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 737

2. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 696

3. Wanindu Da Silva (Sri Lanka) - 692

4. Adam Zampa (Australia) - 691

5. Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) - 688

6. Adil Rashid (England) - 685

7. Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) - 680

8. Mujeep Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 677

9. Akeal Hosein (West Indies) - 665

10. Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) - 662