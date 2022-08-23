Maharaj hopes Proteas can convert in England: 'We want to see more centuries'

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes their top-order will produce some centuries ahead of the second Test against England at Old Trafford.

South Africa leads the three-match Test series 1-0 as they look to make history in Manchester.

Maharaj admits that the Proteas' lower order has grafted hard with the bat under Mark Boucher's leadership.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes that his side will be able to convert starts into centuries ahead of the second Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Proteas lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after a clinical bowling display saw South Africa thrash the hosts by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's last week.

South Africa's batting order put up their own fight against an experienced England bowling attack as vital contributions saw SA post 326.

Opener Sarel Erwee top-scored with 73, while Dean Elgar (47), Marco Jansen (48) and Maharaj (41) also contributed.

Maharaj says that the batting unit is always looking to convert their starts into centuries in England - something that hasn't been done since Elgar's 136 at the Oval in 2017.

"As a batting unit, you want to score more centuries, it's not a case of knowing they should rely on the middle or lower order to score runs," said Maharaj.

"In our top six and seven, the guys are driven to score big centuries, it's probably just maybe just the first Test, so come the second and third Test, we're going to see more centuries.

"Sarel showed signs of application and the way he went about his business along with Dean. The opening partnership really set the foundation for us, the middle order didn't fire in the first Test, but we know the quality they possess," he continued.

"The game in Kent showed us amazing signs that they can do and implementing that, which I'm sure they'll get right in this Test."

Maharaj shared a 72-run partnership with all-rounder Marco Jansen as they took the attack to England at Lord's before he was caught off the bowling of Ben Stokes.

Despite being the Proteas frontline spinner, Maharaj has been known for his ability with the bat, more so under Mark Boucher's leadership.

Maharaj scored a career-best 84 against Bangladesh in Gqeberha in April and has continued to make contributions in the lower order.

"When Bouch took over, he wanted to work on our middle to lower order and contribute runs. You know how vital those 50 or 60 runs can be going down the order," said Maharaj.

"If you look at our net sessions, our bowlers actually spend a lot of time facing bowlers and getting throws from Bouch and Sammo.

"So it's nice to see we're getting the reward, but a lot has to do with Boucher and Sammo. He has been an exceptional man for our batting unit as a whole and encouraging our lower order and taking care of the nitty gritty that we need to and it's good to see the dividends."

Play on Thursday starts at 12:00 SA time.