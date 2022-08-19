Maharaj-Jansen stand sparks happy Protea fire for Erwee: 'The changeroom was buzzing'

Proteas batter Sarel Erwee said the seventh-wicket stand between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj bolstered their spirits significantly on the second evening of the first Test against England at Lord's.

The Thursday evening partnership - which spanned 72 runs off 75 balls between the left-handed bowlers who bat right-handed - allowed SA to finish on 289/7.

Jansen will resume the third morning on Friday unbeaten on 41 with Kagiso Rabada as SA eye to push their lead past 150.

Proteas opening batter Sarel Erwee said the Marco Jansen/Keshav Maharaj partnership has given them a positive jolt of energy ahead of the third day of the first Test against England at Lord's.



Jansen, who came in at number six, came together with Maharaj at the fall of Kyle Verreynne's wicket, from where they stitched together a momentum-shifting 72-run stand off 75 balls that took South Africa's lead past three figures.

Maharaj (41) was claimed by England captain Ben Stokes late on the second evening, but the lanky Jansen (41*) is still there and carries the hopes of pushing the Proteas past the 150-run lead mark.

Erwee, who made 73 before he too fell to Stokes' short-ball attack, said the spunky alliance was indicative of their togetherness as a group.

"Watching that Keshav and Marco partnership gives you a bit more energy," Erwee said.

"The changeroom started buzzing a little bit more and that was lovely to see. The guys want to see each other do well. That's what our team spirit is about.

"It's not about each individual and what they're doing, but it's about what they're doing to contribute to the team.

"We want guys to do well and that's what team spirit is about and we're in a good space with our team spirit and how we're pulling for each other."

What the late stand did was to put England under pressure they last experienced in the West Indies when they were still captained by Joe Root.

In the third Test of that series in Grenada, they conceded a 97-run lead and proceeded to lose the Test by 10 wickets, also conceding the series.

While England's bowling group barring Jack Leach has changed, England's batting unit, except for Dan Lawrence, played in that game.

Under Brendon McCullum's coaching stewardship, they've morphed into a destructive unit, but in the four Tests against New Zealand and India, they weren't tested with the overturning of a third innings deficit.

Erwee said the late stand put them into a good position to dictate the pace of the game.

"We're in a good position at the moment and I think we've prepared well for this Test," Erwee said.

"We've got to take that into the third day. We've got a bit of momentum with the partnership late in the day, along with one of our bowlers getting a five-wicket haul.

"If we rock up on the third day with the same energy, we'll stay ahead of the game."

While Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul was the centerpiece of South Africa's excellent bowling that backed up captain Dean Elgar's call of bowling first, Erwee also credited the team's collective spirit that ensured they always try to get the best out of each other.

"We've committed to knowing your job and doing it as best as possible," Erwee said.

"When you do so, the team clicks nicely and things fall into place. It's not always a case of one individual doing well.

"We'd love to get more 100s in our line-up, but as long as we're trying to do our job as best as possible and committing to it fully, if we keep winning, so be it."