Maharaj moves past Paul Adams as SA best post-isolation spinner, hunts Tayfield's 170

Through the two wickets he took on the fourth evening of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj became SA's most successful post-isolation Test spinner.

Maharaj dismissed first innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Mominul Haque to overtake Paul Adams.

Maharaj went into the Test level with Adams, but was wicketless in the first innings despite his miserly nature.

In what was a heart-stopping finish to the fourth evening of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj became South Africa's most successful post-isolation Test spinner.

In dismissing Bangladesh's first-innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy (4) and Mominul Haque (2), he moved past Paul Adams' haul of 134 captured between 1995 and 2004.

STUMPS | Proteas v Bangladesh, First Test, Day Four

Maharaj was on that number at the start of the start and went wicketless in the first innings, but his 0/65 in 37 overs that included 15 maidens applied the quiet pressure that allowed Simon Harmer to make a roaring Test comeback with 4/103 in 40 overs.

Maharaj now has 136 wickets from 41 Tests at an average of 32.93 while Adams' 134 from his 45 matches came at 32.87.

With Bangladesh tottering on 11/3 on a Kingsmead surface that Maharaj expected to turn, he could and should be expected to add to his tally.

If he doesn't, he'd be plugging an end to open up for Harmer to attack from the other one in the same manner he did in the first innings.

Hugh Tayfield, who played Test cricket between 1949 and 1960 and collected 170 wickets, now stands ahead of Maharaj.