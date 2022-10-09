Maharaj not concerned by Shamsi's form: 'He's a world-class bowler'

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has backed struggling teammate Tabraiz Shamsi ahead of the second ODI against India.

Shamsi conceded 89 runs for one wicket in the first ODI, which saw the Proteas win by nine runs in Lucknow.

Maharaj insists his spinning partner's confidence is not dented ahead of the final two ODIs.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes teammate Tabraiz Shamsi will bounce back in the second ODI against India in Ranchi on Sunday.



The Proteas lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after defeating India by nine runs on Thursday in Lucknow.

Chasing 250 for victory in 40 overs, the hosts were restricted to 240 for 8 in the opening ODI, with Shamsi being the most expensive South African bowler as he took 1-89 in his eight overs.

Maharaj, who took one for 23, insists Shamsi's form is of no concern despite the left-arm wrist spinner conceding 20 runs off the final over from Sanju Samson (86*).

"I don't think it was a case of him bowling badly. The Indian batters had to take someone on, and unfortunately, it was him on the day," Maharaj told reporters on Saturday.

"I thought he held his nerve really nicely in the back end. He obviously picked up a crucial wicket at that stage to obviously open up again for us.

"So no, I don't think it's a concern. We know what Shamo is capable of and it's only a matter of time before he bounces back."

Maharaj became the Proteas' first-choice spinner during the three-match T20 series, with Shamsi only playing in one T20 and going wicketless.

READ | Proteas: Langeveldt's work cut out as bowlers take 'tap'

Maharaj says Shamsi will get back to form and despite leaking runs at the death, his confidence won't be shaken.

"As I said, I don't think he bowled badly and I know the figures probably don't reflect the way he bowled," said Maharaj.

"I understand [that with] Shamo... we've played a lot of cricket together domestically and internationally. I mean, he's a world-class bowler.

"I don't think his confidence is dented because he did an amazing job at the end and it's only a matter of time before he puts in a big performance like he did in England and taking a five-for."

Following the three-match ODI series in India, the Proteas depart immediately for next week's T20 World Cup in Australia.

With the quick turnaround time, Maharaj says the ODIs have been a "good distraction" as South Africa search for an elusive ICC title.

"I think we know what's at stake. It's, it's obviously a very quick turnaround for these three games before we depart, but the guys are focused," said Maharaj.

"We also know there's a World Cup in 2023 that we still obviously need to qualify for. So it's a good distraction to have, in a way.

"It also allows us to have longer periods of time to prepare and execute our skills on the field. So I think it's not too much of a distraction, if I may answer that way."

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.