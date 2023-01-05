1h ago

Maharaj owns up for poor showing in Aussie series: 'It's been a really tough tour'

Lloyd Burnard
"It has been a really tough tour, to say the least."

Those were the words of Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj following another disappointing day for the South Africans in Australia. 

READ | Proteas on the ropes after another dismal day

When play was stopped due to bad light and rain at the end of day two of the third Test in Sydney on Thursday, Australia were standing tall at 475/4. 

The Proteas, as was the case on day one, took just two wickets all day and there is no reason to believe that Australia will not march on to another Test win and a 3-0 series whitewash in the coming days. 

Outplayed in all departments, this has been a tour to forget for skipper Dean Elgar and his charges. They really don't get much worse. 

Maharaj, too, has endured a nightmarish series, and when he eventually had centurion Steve Smith out caught and bowled on Thursday, he had remarkably claimed his first wicket of the tour. 

"I don't think I've changed too much," Maharaj said on his struggles.

"I've been working really hard. Sometimes there are ebbs and flows that happen in your career, and I think that's probably what is happening now. It's not about preparation or a lack of work. Maybe the body is a bit tired; I don't know. 

"There are good wickets here in Australia and you aren't going to get as much spin as you're used to anywhere else in the world. When you're behind the eight ball, sometimes it's difficult to bowl a certain way because you have spread fields and the batters are in.

"It's more about being consistent, and I probably haven't been at my most consistent on this tour, if I'm honest with myself. It's something I need to address going forward."

Having lost the toss and being asked to bowl, the Proteas have also not been helped by the wet conditions given that they opted for two specialist spinners - Maharaj and Simon Harmer - on a Sydney wicket that historically turns. 

"At the start of the Test match we expected it to turn a lot more than it has, but I think the weather has always played a role in getting the wicket a little bit more wet," he said.  

"I do think it will start turning if it gets a bit sunnier from here on. 

"You can't control the weather and it is a weird situation with the stoppages that are happening. In the position we're in, the more time that gets taken out of the game is probably better for us, to be fair."


