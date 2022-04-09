Maharaj puts Proteas in command at overcast St George's Park

In Gqeberha.

The Proteas lost only two wickets as Keshav Maharaj brought up his half-century at lunch on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park on Saturday.

South Africa sits pretty on 384 for 7 after lunch, with Maharaj and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder putting the Bangladesh attack through their paces.

LIVE | Proteas v Bangladesh, 2nd Test - Day 2

On a cold and overcast morning in Gqeberha, with the ball swinging, South Africa added only 22 runs before the first wicket fell.

Khaled Ahmed got the early breakthrough as Verreynne tried to drive but missed the ball and was bowled out for 22 off 48 balls (four fours).

But that was the only consolidation for the tourists as an 80-run partnership formed between Maharaj and Mulder for the seventh wicket.

On a wicket that offered a lot of movement this morning, Maharaj and Mulder were not shy knocking the ball to all corners of St George's Park as they smashed 11 boundaries.

Maharaj continues to show that he is no slouch with the bat as he brought up his fourth Test half-century off just 50 balls.

Maharaj's half-century means that the Proteas have scored four half-centuries this innings: Dean Elgar (70), Keegan Petersen (64) and Temba Bavuma (67).

Spinner Taijul Islam, who was one of Bangladesh's two changes, finally broke the stand, hitting Mulder's off-stump with a beaut of a delivery.

Mulder departed for a well-played 33 off 77 balls (three fours and a six) as Islam captured his fourth.

Maharaj remains unbeaten on 55* and is joined alongside spinning partner Simon Harmer on 3* after lunch.

Scores in brief:

Toss: South Africa

South Africa 384/7 in 115 overs at lunch on Day 2 (Elgar 70, Bavuma 67, Taijul Islam 4/10