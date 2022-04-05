Maharaj raves over immediate bond with 'world-class' Harmer: 'He's a remarkable addition'

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj hailed the immediate influence spin twin Simon Harmer has had on the Test side.

The wily tweaker noted that his team-mate has become a "world-class" cricketer since his county stint.

Already, the two men are learning a lot about the game and life from each other.

Given that they snapped up 14 of Bangladesh's 20 wickets in the first Test at Kingsmead - the most since re-admission - it's not exactly surprising that Keshav Maharaj raved about having Simon Harmer as his new tweaking partner-in-crime.

In fact, the experience for the Proteas' top dog spinner, named Man of the Match for a magnificent haul of 7/32 in the second innings as well as a fine spell in the first without reward, was a bit of a novelty as this was the first match he's ever played alongside Harmer.

While it's unlikely that they will operate in tandem regularly after skipper Dean Elgar stated he prefers a pace-dominated attack, there can be little doubt that they work well in unison.

"It's always nice playing double spin at Kingsmead. I'm used to it from domestic cricket. It was nice having the control of Simon. He had a really good game," said Maharaj.

"It's good to see him return as an entirely different bowler and even different player. You can see it with the shape he gets on the ball and how he goes about his business.

"I'm really pleased for him and to form a partnership with him."

Harmer dominated the first part of the Test match, initially making a career-best, unbeaten 38 that went a long way to guiding the South Africans to a competitive 367 in their first batting effort.

He then took the first four Bangladeshi wickets to fall, gaining appreciable turn to finish with 4/103 and followed it up with another haul of 3/21, brilliantly supporting his wicket-hungry team-mate.

Harmer was also on hand to grab the chance offered by the dangerous Litton Das in what was a rather meek dismissal in the Tigers' second innings.

Good to have

Such an all-round performance was worthy enough to be deemed "world-class" by Maharaj, who also admitted he's gaining a lot of useful insights from the County circuit star.

"Working together is definitely helping us both," he said.

"Simon is a huge new addition. It's nice to learn how he sees things and I'd like to think he enjoys learning how I see things too.

"It's my first time playing alongside him. He’s good to have, lots of fun in the change-room and has good ideas. He's matured a lot as a cricketer. His bowling is world-class, you can see it with the trajectory and lines he bowls. He's a remarkable addition."

The second Test in Gqeberha starts on Friday.