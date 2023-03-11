51m ago

Maharaj set for surgery, lengthy layoff after Achilles rupture during Proteas' Windies rout

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj when he injured his Achilles tendon.
At the Wanderers

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is set for a lengthy spell out of cricket after rupturing his left-Achilles tendon on the stroke of lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against the West Indies.

Maharaj ruptured his tendon in the process of celebrating a successful review of a leg-before appeal for Kyle Mayers' wicket that was turned down by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

CSA team media management confirmed that Maharaj went for an MRI scan that confirmed the rupture and is due to see a surgeon on Monday.

Maharaj returned to the ground with his foot in a moon boot and in crutches after the 284-run win against the Windies was completed and joined in the team's victory war-cry.

Maharaj, though, grimaced in pain when he was stretchered off the field and Proteas red-ball coach Shukri Conrad said the injury looked severe.

MATCH REPORT | Proteas crush Windies to seal series success, anxiously wait on Maharaj's serious injury

"Keshav's injury was the one downside to this game and it doesn't look good," Conrad said before the news filtered through.

"I guess we'll have to wait for that."

The length of Maharaj's injury may only be specified after he returns from surgery, but in all likelihood, he'll not only miss out the rest of South Africa's limited overs summer, but his overseas stint with English county cricket club Middlesex.

The length of his recovery will also determine whether he'll be available for 50-over World Cup selection, should the Proteas qualify for the India-held tournament later this year.

