Maharaj wary of England's new-found rhythm, hopes Proteas adapt

Proteas stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj believes South Africa can beat an in-form England.

England come off a successful summer under new coach Brendon McCullum following wins against New Zealand, Netherlands and India.

Maharaj hopes the Proteas can adapt in England as they take on the hosts in three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests.

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj is hoping his side can adapt and execute their game plans to take down an in-form England later this month.

The Proteas departed for England on Friday as they take on Brendon McCullum's side in three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests, while they will also play two T20s against Ireland.

It'll be a gruelling tour for the Proteas as they take on reigning World Cup champions England, who come off Test series wins against New Zealand and a 3-0 ODI series win against the Netherlands.

After thrashing India last week to draw the Test series 2-2, England have won all four Tests under new coach McCullum and captain Ben Stokes with a fearless new mentality.

But the Proteas won't be intimidated by England's recent success as they look to upset newly-appointed one-day skipper Jos Buttler.

Maharaj will take over the captain's armband for the three-match ODIs due to the injury of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who was ruled out of the entire England tour.

"England have done really well, we'll take nothing away from their performance," Maharaj told reporters on Thursday.

"Obviously, their new coach has instilled their philosophies, but we're just going to focus on executing our game plans and play cricket according to how we've played over the last few years, especially in the short formats. So hopefully, it's enough to beat this England team.

"They done exceptionally well in the last two or three years and found some rhythm to their play. It would be a good test if this team wants to go forward, so we want to play and beat the best.

"We'll focus on ourselves and game plans that we need to execute and do the basics well... so hopefully it can help us cross over the line."

READ | 'We're starting on a clean slate': England-bound Proteas support Enoch, leave boardroom baggage behind

The Proteas will play two warm-up games against the England Lions on 12 and 14 July before the first ODI on Tuesday, 19 July at Durham.

The South Africans are currently 11th in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings, with the top eight teams guaranteed a spot in next year's ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

"World Cup time poses a selection problem, everyone wants to be there and put their hand up," said Maharaj.

"As the leader of the team in this series, I want to make sure that everyone is given a platform to thrive and be the best they can be, but still aligning with the team's game plan."

The last time the Proteas toured England in 2017, the hosts obliterated Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers' side in the all-format tour.

South Africa have not won an ODI series in England since 1998 when Hansie Cronje's side lifted the Texaco Trophy with a 2-1 series win.

Maharaj hopes his side can adapt to conditions in England as the Proteas called up Khaya Zondo and rested fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the one-dayers.

"I've only played two ODIs in England, but maybe we were too slow to adapt to the conditions. I remember the series when I was involved, we lost 2-1 and only found our rhythm in the last ODI so hopefully, we can adapt," said Maharaj.

"We have a lot of new personnel in the team compared to where it was a few years ago, so hopefully, that exuberance of youth can add some add things to the squad and rectify things sooner rather than later for the squad."

Proteas ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

South Africa ODI tour to England itinerary:

Warm-up matches

Tuesday, 12 July - England Lions vs South Africa at Coopers Associates County Ground, Taunton

Thursday, 14 July - England Lions vs South Africa at New Road, Worcester

ODIs

Tuesday, 19 July - 1st ODI - England vs South Africa at The Riverside, Durham

Friday, 22 July - 2nd ODI - England vs South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday, 24 July - 3rd ODI - England vs South Africa at Headingley Stadium, Leeds