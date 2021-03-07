Majestic Wolvaardt, Lee stand sees Proteas down India in 1st ODI

The Proteas women cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the opening ODI against India in Lucknow on Sunday.

South Africa needed 40.1 overs to chase the hosts' total of 178 with Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lizelle Lee's (76*) opening stand of 169 steered the side to a comprehensive win in the first of five ODIs.

After being sent to bat, India were eager to get their international return off to a good start as they were looking to post a score well over 200.

However, some shrewd captaincy from Sune Luus and wickets at key intervals meant the Proteas put the squeeze on their hosts.

Shabnim Ismail led the Proteas the bowling attack as she took three for 28 in her 10 overs.

Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also capitalised on the Lucknow wicket, capturing two for 41 (10).

Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored for the hosts with 50 off 85 balls as India posted 177/9.

India's total of 178 was never going to be enough to test the Proteas as Wolvaardt and Lee's batting prowess took centre stage.

Lee top-scored for the Proteas as she smashed an unbeaten 83 off 122 balls (11 fours and a six) to take her side safely over the line.

She was supported by team-mate Wolvaardt, who scored 80 off 110 balls (12 fours), before falling to Jhulan Goswami (2/31.

Goswami then took the wicket of skipper Luus (1) before a wide ensured the Proteas their opening win.



The second ODI gets underway on Tuesday at 05:30 (SA time).

More to follow...

Scores in brief:

India - 177/9 (Mithali Raj 50, Harmanpreet Kaur 40, Shabnim Ismail 3/28, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/41)

South Africa - 178/2 in 40.1 overs (Lizelle Lee 83*, Laura Wolvaardt 80, Jhulan Goswami 2/31)

Result: Proteas win by 8 wickets