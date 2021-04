Proteas star batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of Wednesday's deciding ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park with injury.

The 32-year-old, who carded scores of 123* and 60 in the first two ODIs, has suffered a grade one left quadriceps muscle strain.

The Proteas medical team will evaluate and assess his progress as the T20 series approaches and make a final call on his participation in due course.

The third and final ODI begins at 10:00 on Wednesday.