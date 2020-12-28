Proteas

Major Proteas boost as Rabada cleared to join Test squad

Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has recovered from injury and will join the Proteas Test team in the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rabada has been medically cleared of the right adductor muscle strain injury, which saw him ruled out of last month's One-Day International series against England.

The 25-year-old will join the Test squad, which is currently on day three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Centurion.

LIVE | Proteas v Sri Lanka, 1st Test - Day 3

Cricket South Africa confirmed that Rabada has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the bubble before the start of the second session on Monday.

The second and final Test is scheduled for 3 January at the Wanderers. 

Proteas Test Squad vs Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights).

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

