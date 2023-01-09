1h ago

add bookmark

Maketa admits Proteas need to master all conditions before eyeing Test improvement

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa admitted they need to be better on all pitches if they're to become a competitive Test side again.
  • The Proteas were beaten on two different surfaces in Brisbane and Melbourne, but played to a draw in Sydney on Sunday.
  • Maketa admitted that the lack of first innings runs proved costly.

Proteas stand-in coach Malibongwe Maketa said they'll have to be an all-round side with an ability to play on all surfaces after they were found out on placid pitches in the Test series against Australia.

After being duffed in two days on a spitting rainforest of a pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane, the Proteas were roundly beaten on an even surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On a slow Sydney Cricket Ground track, they needed to dig deep and got an intervention from the weather to escape with the draw.

READ | Under-fire Proteas skipper Elgar still has hunger to take Test side forward

Maketa admitted that batting in South Africa has been proven to be a tough ask, something that left him wondering whether they should be lions at home and kittens on the road.

However, he was quick to realise the approach can and will undermine the confidence of their batters. In the 2-0 home loss against Sri Lanka in 2019 he witnessed it first-hand as Ottis Gibson's assistant.

"It's a tough one in the sense that pitches in India are foreign to us and they're difficult to bat on, but the stats do say that batting in SA is also very difficult," Maketa said.

"However, we've found a way of making that work for us, but the question is now that with the younger batters, do we expose them to better wickets to build confidence to make enough runs to perform at this level.

"Or, do we say we're the team that's going to win at home and make it hard for travelling teams? Probably, that's the way we need to look at things.

MATCH REPORT | Proteas show steel to earn gritty draw, avoid series whitewash against Aussies

"We've come here and played on good wickets, but also looked at how our control [with the ball] will be challenged.

"Those are the things we need to address and if we're comfortable with winning at home, then we can leave things the way they are.

"Teams will know how difficult it is to play in South Africa and we'll be dealing with our own conditions, so it'll be a catch-22 in terms of growing our players.

"However, we want to be successful around the world because you have to win everywhere in the world."

Maketa though admitted the lack of first innings runs hamstrung them across the series. The first use of the wildly contrasting pitches at the Gabba and the MCG saw the Proteas fail to make 200.

It came as no surprise that those games were lost heavily by the Proteas, with Maketa admitting that the measly batting returns undermined their bowlers' efforts.

READ | Skipper Elgar pleased with Proteas fight after 'hurt and embarrassment'

"Looking back at the tour, it was clear that first innings runs were always going to be important to get our bowling attack operating," Maketa said.

"We believed we could get 20 wickets, but unfortunately, we didn't get the right side, especially in the first Test.

"As much as we were challenged in the batting averages, the batting conditions here were better than what we've played in through the past 12 months.

"I was quite encouraged in that we'd be able to get the 350."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteasaustralia toursydneycricket
loading... Live
Pakistan 152/2
New Zealand 255/9
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
34% - 2510 votes
Lions
6% - 428 votes
Stormers
36% - 2661 votes
Sharks
24% - 1731 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

3h ago

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec 2022

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo