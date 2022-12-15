Maketa hopes lanky Marco Jansen makes most of Brisbane's bounce

Proteas interim Test coach Malibongwe Maketa expected Marco Jansen to flourish in Brisbane over the weekend.

The lanky fast bowler has been an important cog in South Africa's bowling machine in home and away games.

Jansen could and should be a shoo-in for South Africa's match-day 11 for Saturday's first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Proteas interim Test coach Malibongwe Maketa is keen to see what the Gabba surface will have in store for all-rounder Marco Jansen.



The tall left-arm seamer has been an important bowling component for the Proteas since his Test debut against India at SuperSport Park last year.

The Gabba, in Brisbane, is regarded as the bounciest pitch in the Southern Hemisphere, and Jansen is expected to take full advantage of it when the Proteas meet Australia in the first of three Tests on Saturday.

Maketa gave every indication that Jansen, whose batting has also come on in leaps and bounds to a point where Wiaan Mulder has become surplus to requirements, will form part of Saturday's match-day XI.

Maketa said Australia's batting line-up will be wise to what Jansen brings to the plate, but he remains a key member of their attack.

"It's been a sharp rise and people around the world have taken note," Maketa said.

"It's going to be a different challenge for him in this series as people have seen enough of him to come up with different plans.

"When it comes to performances, we're pleased because he gives us the variety we need in our attack.

"From a pace and height perspective, it sets him apart and he's an exciting prospect for us."

Kagiso Rabada, along with Keshav Maharaj, are the two bowling returnees from the successful 2016/17 trip.

Rabada was still early in his career when they won in Perth and Hobart but showed excellent developmental steps from a leadership perspective when Dale Steyn was injured on that tour.

Maketa was clear with Rabada's experience and leadership being crucial, but added that they can't get carried away by Brisbane's pace and bounce.

"He's still young, but having been here before and in terms of his experience, the other bowlers are leaning on him for experience," Maketa said.

"When you look at the Wanderers, you've got the same here where you can get carried away by the bounce, but we're clear with our lengths.

"We've been working hard on the fuller lengths and making the batters play."



