Malan, De Kock centuries steer Proteas to victory in 3rd Ireland ODI, series drawn

Centuries from Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock steered the Proteas to victory against Ireland in the third and final ODI at Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin on Friday.



SCORECARD | Ireland v Proteas, 3rd ODI

The Proteas won by 70 runs to draw the three-match ODI series 1-1 with the first ODI abandoned due to rain.

On Tuesday, South Africa slumped to an embarrassing 43-run loss and brought in enforcements in the decider, which saw De Kock return and Lizaad Williams making his ODI debut.

After winning the toss, Malan and De Kock got off to a hot start as they shared a 225-run opening stand - recording South Africa's highest opening partnership against Ireland.

De Kock, who was rested for the opening two ODIs, struck his 15th ODI century as he scored 120 off 91 deliveries (11 fours and 5 sixes) before Simi Singh (1/52) provided the breakthrough for the hosts.

Rassie van der Dussen joined a blistering Malan and the pair continued to add on the runs with an 81-run second-wicket stand.

A mini-collapse occurred following the wickets of Van der Dussen (30), Heinrich Klaasen (3) and Andile Phehlukwayo (5) in the final overs.

However, it was Malan's majesty batting display that saw the hosts get to 300-plus.

Malan finished unbeaten on 177 off 169 balls (16 fours and 6 sixes) as the Proteas posted 346 for 4 in their 50 overs.

Ireland needed to chase their highest-ever ODI total to defeat the tourists and win a historic series but were denied as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/51) got two successive wickets as he sent opener Paul Stirling (11) and captain Andy Balbirnie (7) off.

On debut, Williams struck on his first delivery as Andy McBrine edged him behind for 9.

Batters Harry Tector and George Dockrell shared a vital 54-run fourth-wicket partnership, but Tabraiz Shamsi trapped Hector for 29.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo also struck twice as Ireland were in trouble on 92/6 in the 19th over.

A 104-run partnership between South Africa-born Curtis Campher and Singh formed, but the hosts struggled to keep up with the high run rate.

Campher, who once played for SA U19s, scored a run-a-ball 54 before becoming Phehlukwayo's third scalp of the day.

Singh had the luck of the Irish as he soldiered on to score his maiden ODI century in delight of the home crowd.

The Irish all-rounder remained unbeaten on 100 off 91 balls as Ireland were eventually out for 276.

Shamsi and Phehlukwayo were the pick of SA's bowlers, as the spinner took 3/36 and the all-rounder finished with 3 for 56.

The two teams now shift their focus to the three-match T20 series, with the first T20 scheduled on Tuesday in Dublin.

Scores in brief:

South Africa - 346/4 in 50 overs (Malan 177, De Kock 120, Little 2/53)

Ireland - 276 in 47 overs (Singh 100*, Campher 54, Shamsi 3/46, Phehlukwayo 3/56)

Result: South Africa win by 70 runs