Marco Jansen answers Proteas SOS call, replaces Pretorius in World Cup squad

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen has been called up in South Africa's 15-man squad for next week's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jansen replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius, who was ruled out due to fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Jansen has played only one T20 International for the Proteas, making his debut against India in June this year.

The 22-year-old left-armer will make his T20 World Cup debut Down Under as South Africa vie for their maiden ICC title.

Meanwhile, Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

The Proteas have departed for Australia where they'll play in two official warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

South Africa kick-off their campaign against a qualifier at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, 24 October.

SA will contest Group 2 alongside India, England, Pakistan and two qualifiers, with the top four teams progressing to the knockout stages.

South Africa squad - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors). Travelling Reserves Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins) and Lizaad Williams (Titans)

Warm-up matches

Monday, 17 October - (06:00 SAST) New Zealand v South Africa - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Wednesday, 19 October - (10:00 SAST) Bangladesh v South Africa - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Group Stage matches

Monday, 24 October - (10:00 SAST) South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Thursday, 27 October - (05:00 SAST) South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 30 October - (13:00 SAST) India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth

Thursday, 03 November - (10:00 SAST) Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 06 November - (02:00 SAST) South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



