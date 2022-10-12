1h ago

add bookmark

Marco Jansen answers Proteas SOS call, replaces Pretorius in World Cup squad

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marco Jansen. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Marco Jansen. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen has been called up in South Africa's 15-man squad for next week's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jansen replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius, who was ruled out due to fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Jansen has played only one T20 International for the Proteas, making his debut against India in June this year.

The 22-year-old left-armer will make his T20 World Cup debut Down Under as South Africa vie for their maiden ICC title.

Meanwhile, Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves. 

The Proteas have departed for Australia where they'll play in two official warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

South Africa kick-off their campaign against a qualifier at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, 24 October.

SA will contest Group 2 alongside India, England, Pakistan and two qualifiers, with the top four teams progressing to the knockout stages.

South Africa squad - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

Travelling Reserves  

Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins) and Lizaad Williams (Titans)

Warm-up matches

Monday, 17 October - (06:00 SAST) New Zealand v South Africa - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Wednesday, 19 October - (10:00 SAST) Bangladesh v South Africa - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Group Stage matches

Monday, 24 October - (10:00 SAST) South Africa vs Qualifier B1 - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Thursday, 27 October - (05:00 SAST) South Africa vs Bangladesh – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 30 October - (13:00 SAST) India vs South Africa – Perth Stadium, Perth

Thursday, 03 November - (10:00 SAST) Pakistan vs South Africa – SCG, Sydney

Sunday, 06 November - (02:00 SAST) South Africa vs Qualifier A2 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteast20 world cupmarco jansendwaine pretoriuscricket
loading... Live
Australia 0
England 54/4
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6228 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo