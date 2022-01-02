Marco Jansen receives maiden Proteas ODI call-up

Marco Jansen, fresh off making his Test debut for the Proteas at Centurion last week was on Sunday named in the ODI squad to face India in three matches later in January.

Jansen forms part of a 17-strong squad that doesn't include speedster Andrich Nortje who has been ruled out of the series after not recovering sufficiently from a hip injury.

Wayne Parnell and Zubayr Hamza are retained from the curtailed Netherlands ODI tour in November while Dwaine Pretorius makes a welcome return to boost the all-rounder ranks.

"This is a very exciting group and the selection panel and I are eager to see what they will produce," said CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

"For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far.

"We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series."

Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket will don the glove for South Africa in the series.

Proteas ODI squad vs India

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Paarl Rocks), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

ODI series vs India schedule

1st ODI - 19 January (Boland Park, Paarl)

2nd ODI - 21 January (Boland Park, Paarl)

3rd IDU 0 23 January (Newlands, Cape Town)