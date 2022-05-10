Mark Boucher disciplinary goes up in flames: 'CSA regrets this'

Cricket South Africa dropped all charges against Mark Boucher on Tuesday.

Boucher was set to be hauled before a disciplinary hearing next week to answer for allegations of, among other things, racism.

The organisation's CEO Pholetsi Moseki said they regret the strain the matter put on Boucher.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki expressed the organisation's regret at the drawn out Mark Boucher disciplinary saga which came crashing down on Tuesday.

CSA announced that all charges - emanating from the SJN report - against the Proteas head coach had been dropped.

Boucher had been in CSA's crosshairs on suspicion of, among other things, racism.

The dropping of the case, which will no doubt reverberate in the cricket community, comes after CSA's case seemed to hang in the balance when Paul Adams expressed his intention not to testify at the hearing which was scheduled to begin next week.

It also became unclear whether Enoch Nkwe, an erstwhile member of Boucher's coaching staff before his departure, would testify.

The official word from CSA is that their charges proved untenable, leading to them dropping the charges altogether.

"CSA appreciates that it has been very difficult for Mark to deal with these charges hanging over his head over the last few months. CSA regrets this," Moseki said on Tuesday.

"CSA is also appreciative of the fact that Mark has at all times conducted himself properly and professionally - refusing to be drawn into public debates about the charges and carrying out his duties with commitment and dedication. The performance of the Proteas men's team over this period has been extremely impressive, particularly in the Test arena, and this speaks to the efforts of Mark, his support staff and the players."

Gallo Images

The CSA board resolved, after receipt of the SJN report, to institute formal proceedings which would give all parties, including Boucher, a chance to respond to the allegations and fully state their case. CSA was advised by external lawyers that the appropriate formal process to follow in respect of Boucher was a formal disciplinary hearing in front of an independent chairperson.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said: "CSA has at all times been committed to dealing with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality. The decision to withdraw the charges brings about finality on these issues for CSA and Mark and allows the focus to return to the cricket field - where we trust that Mark and the Proteas will go from strength to strength."

Naidoo continued:

The SJN process was never only or even mainly about the conduct of individuals. More fundamentally, it was about providing a platform for persons involved in cricket to share their personal experiences of racial and gender discrimination and to allow for a careful consideration of the systemic measures necessary to redress these issues going forward for the future.

CSA and Boucher have discussed the way forward and committed themselves to an open dialogue and engagement in order to promote the best interests of South African cricket so as to achieve CSA's strategic goals of access, inclusivity and excellence.

Moseki added: "We reiterate that Mark Boucher, Paul Adams and Enoch Nkwe all remain valued members of the CSA coaching fraternity."