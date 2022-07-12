Mark Boucher expecting refreshed Aiden Markram in England: 'He's had time to reflect'

Mark Boucher said fulcrum batter Aiden Markram used the time away from the Proteas to recuperate and refresh from a daunting season.

Markram didn't partake in SA's 2-2 T20 series draw with India and flew home early, earning an extra rest period.

The talented top-order batter faced pressure for his Proteas place after runs dried up during the summer.

Aiden Markram, who had a topsy-turvy 2021-22 season, is back in the Proteas fold in England after fielding many shots about his summer batting form.



The top-order batter had an Indian tour of SA to forget, while his visit to New Zealand didn't go swell either. But prior to that was solid for the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Calls for his axing rained in from various quarters. His failure to score above 50 in any of his 10 innings over five Tests against India and New Zealand sent the wolves after him.

However, time away from the national team already showed signs of freshness when he produced the goods for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.





He was denied a chance to feature in their 2-2 T20 series draw in India due to Covid, which led him to fly home at the first available opportunity.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said Markram used the time away to recuperate from the daunting season and expected his fulcrum batter to bring his usual run-getting demeanour in England.

"A successful Aiden Markram is good for the Proteas," said Boucher.

"He's played a lot of cricket, so I think everything happens for a reason. He obviously didn't play [for South Africa] in India and came home.

"He had a good bit of time to go home and reflect on what's been a long season.

"I've chatted to him and he's worked on a couple of things in his game, so I've got no doubt that he's keen to go out there to try score runs for the Proteas."

The England tour also sees Rilee Rossouw return to the national men's team for the first time since October 2016.

The 32-year-old has been in hot domestic T20 form, scoring 93 for Somerset against Derbyshire in Taunton last weekend, his fourth of the T20 season.

"Rilee has been in our system, he's played in our domestic season. He was a standout player in our domestic system and that's the reason we first started looking at him," Boucher said.

"He's been playing all around the world and been doing really well. It's about getting him back in and using his skill set."

Proteas selectors took some punts with the T20 squad to also battle England, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee called up for the first time.

The former SA Under-19 speedster has been in the wickets (and runs) in List A matches for the Knights.

"With Gerald Coetzee, we looked at the pace aspect, especially going to a [T20] World Cup. He's also been bowling fairly well and has been involved in the SA 'A' side," the Proteas mentor added.

"He's been on the edge for quite some time. He's got a gift that's quite difficult to get and that's pace and bounce.

"He's quite aggressive as well. That's the sort of character we were looking at. Maybe not to necessarily come in and play but certainly as a backup just to get him into the system, in case something happens to our fast bowlers.

"And to avoid being put under pressure to select someone who has never been in this environment before."



