Mark Boucher on reporting to former assistant Enoch Nkwe: 'We've always had a good relationship'

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher maintained there were no issues with him now reporting to his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

Nkwe was appointed Graeme Smith's successor as director of cricket less than a year after resigning, citing dressing room cultural concerns.

Boucher insisted that he and Nkwe had a "very good relationship" at his arrival press conference in England on Monday.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher maintained there were no issues with him now reporting to his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe the newly installed Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket.

Nkwe, who resigned after citing concerns about the functioning and culture of the Proteas environment last year, returned as Graeme Smith's successor.

Boucher insisted that the pair had a "very good relationship" at his arrival press conference on Monday ahead of the three ODIs, T20s and Tests tour of England starting in Durham next week.

LIVE | Proteas women win toss, bat first in 1st ODI against England

"I'm quite excited to work with him. Besides reports in the past, myself and Enoch have always had a very good relationship," said Boucher.

"We had a nice chat before we left. I think he's got quite fantastic ideas. He's been in the system for quite some time, so he knows exactly what is required.

"I'm looking forward to working with him."

Nkwe also refused to testify against Boucher when CSA brought racism-related charges against their Proteas men's coach, whose disciplinary hearing never eventually materialised.

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj said last week the team was leaving the boardroom baggage behind, intimating that all was jolly in the camp for the major tour.

At his unveiling, Nkwe also hinted that bygones were essentially bygones.

Asked to elaborate on whether the cultural concerns Nkwe raised last year were addressed, Boucher was less forthcoming on details.

"Enoch has already addressed that. He said the environment has changed and he's happy with that situation," he said.

"And, yes, we did have those conversations before we left to go to England."

Nkwe said last Friday about his meeting with Proteas captains Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar as well as Boucher: "A lot of people have spoken about culture, and I'm happy that when I met with the two captains and Mark, they understood exactly where I was coming from."



